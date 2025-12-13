Expand / Collapse search
Rhode Island

Brown University reports active shooter on campus

Shooting happened near Barus and Holley engineering building, university says

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch , Adriana James-Rodil Fox News
Active shooter reported at Brown University in Rhode Island Video

Active shooter reported at Brown University in Rhode Island

Authorities respond to an active shooter was reported Saturday at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. (Credit: WPRI)

Rhode Island authorities are responding after Brown University reported an active shooter on campus Saturday afternoon.

In a voicemail to students, school officials said there was an active shooter near the Barus and Holley engineering building.

An alert text message sent to students said to "lock doors, silence phones and stay hidden until further notice."

Police at the scene of an alleged shooting at Brown University

Police responded to an alleged active shooter at Brown University on Saturday. (WPRI)

"Remember: RUN, if you are in the affected location, evacuate safely if you can; HIDE, if evacuation is not possible, take cover; FIGHT, as a last resort, take action to protect yourself," school officials wrote in the alert. "Stay tuned for further safety information."

Officials have not yet confirmed any injuries or fatalities.

Police at scene of Brown University shooting

An active shooter was reported at Brown University on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. (WPRI)

Brown University, the Providence Police Department and Rhode Island State Police did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

Brown University alert

A Brown University Alert was sent to students on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 about an alleged active shooter on campus. (Robert James-Rodil)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

