Brown University reports active shooter on campus

Rhode Island authorities are responding after Brown University reported an active shooter on campus Saturday afternoon.

In a voicemail to students, school officials said there was an active shooter near the Barus and Holley engineering building.

An alert text message sent to students said to "lock doors, silence phones and stay hidden until further notice."

"Remember: RUN, if you are in the affected location, evacuate safely if you can; HIDE, if evacuation is not possible, take cover; FIGHT, as a last resort, take action to protect yourself," school officials wrote in the alert. "Stay tuned for further safety information."

Officials have not yet confirmed any injuries or fatalities.

Brown University, the Providence Police Department and Rhode Island State Police did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.