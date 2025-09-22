Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

U.S.

Blue city murder victim’s brother rips ex-mayor calling crime crisis ‘manufactured’ as families beg for help

Gianno Caldwell lost his 18-year-old brother, Christian Beamon, in Chicago shooting in 2022

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
close
Murder victim's brother rips Lori Lightfoot for saying Chicago's crime problem is 'manufactured' Video

Murder victim's brother rips Lori Lightfoot for saying Chicago's crime problem is 'manufactured'

Gianno Caldwell responded to comments from former Chicago Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who said that Chicago's crime problem is "manufactured."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The brother of a murder victim is harshly criticizing former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for saying Chicago's crime crisis has been "manufactured."

Speaking on CNN's "The Arena" in early September, Lightfoot argued President Donald Trump manufactured a crime crisis in Chicago to give him a pretext to send in the National Guard, as he has threatened. 

"This was never about violent crime. It's not going to be about violent crime," Lightfoot said. "I don't think we should pretend that this manufactured crisis and his attempt to provoke people in Chicago is a legitimate exercise of power. It is not."

"[Trump] will not do any of these things because this is not about violent crime, it's about something else.

TRUMP'S DC CRIME SUCCESS PUTS SPOTLIGHT ON CHICAGO'S DEADLY 'WAR ZONE'

Chicago police

Police investigate the scene of a drive-by shooting on July 6, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois.  (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

In recent months, Trump has called for federal action to curb violent crime in the Windy City, and has even threatened to send in the National Guard.

At Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk's memorial service on Sunday, Trump said, "We're going to save Chicago from horrible crimes."

Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell's 18-year-old brother, Christian Beamon, was killed in a shooting on Chicago's South Side on June 24, 2022. The Chicago Police Department said at the time that Caldwell's brother wasn't the intended target.

CHICAGO DEMOCRAT WARNS 'HISTORY WILL PROVE' PARTY WRONG ON CRIME AS OFFICIALS REJECT TRUMP'S HELP

Lightfoot defeated

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during an election night rally at Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council on Feb. 28, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. Lightfoot lost in her bid for a second term. (Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images)

Caldwell pushed back on Lightfoot's comments when speaking with Fox News Digital, saying that families in Chicago are desperately asking for help.

"The Democrats are ignoring a crisis that has impacted families like mine when my brother Christian was murdered on June 24, 2022, in Chicago. Families are hurting. Families are begging for help," Caldwell said. "The people of Chicago have been waiting for someone to actually care about crime and put policies in place that protect the citizens."

Caldwell said that Lightfoot's comments regarding crime don't "square with the reality that people are facing."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chicago shooting police tape

Chicago police conduct an investigation after a shooting on Wabash Avenue between Madison and Washington streets on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in Chicago.  (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"People are frightened by those experiences that people are having in Chicago. It is not normal, it should not be normal, but it has been normalized by the Democratic Party, who's failed community after community on this issue, especially the Black community," he said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Lightfoot for comment.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
Close modal

Continue