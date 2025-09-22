Customer orders Charlie Kirk’s Starbucks drink, finds disturbing hate message

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Ohio woman ordered Charlie Kirk’s go-to Starbucks drink on Sunday evening — and was startled to find a hateful message written on the cup.

Autumn Perkins, who lives in Middletown, Ohio, visited a Starbucks location inside Kroger and run by Kroger to order the mint majesty with two honeys.

When she received her order, she was shocked to see that an employee had written "racist’s fav drink" on the side of the cup.

"It's time for people to stop this nonsense," Perkins told Fox News Digital.

After speaking to the manager, Perkins learned that the employee admitted to writing the hateful message — and was subsequently fired.

"I would agree that people should be fired if they're doing something like this," Perkins said, adding that "actions have repercussions."

"I feel like Charlie stood for respect — we don't have to agree on everything. We can disagree on a lot of things, but we respect each other," she went on.

"We can't communicate and grow if we're disrespecting each other."

In a comment to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for Starbucks provided the below statement.

"Writing this on a cup is unacceptable, and we have clear policies that prohibit negative messages to help preserve a welcoming environment. This Starbucks location is licensed and operated by Kroger. We understand that this associate was terminated by Kroger."

Kroger confirmed the firing in an email on Monday to Fox News Digital. "This behavior does not reflect Kroger’s values," the representative said.

Perkins added that she often visits Starbucks when traveling because it’s "readily available," but said she no longer plans to do so.

"I don't intend to spend another penny at Starbucks — and as far as I'm concerned, neither will my children or anybody else in my family who will listen to me."