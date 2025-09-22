Expand / Collapse search
Customer orders Charlie Kirk’s Starbucks drink, finds disturbing hate message

Kroger employee terminated after admitting to writing message, Starbucks calls act 'unacceptable'

Melissa Rudy By Melissa Rudy Fox News
Charlie Kirk is shown describing his favorite Starbucks drink to a young attendee at event Video

Charlie Kirk is shown describing his favorite Starbucks drink to a young attendee at event

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk is shown on video describing his favorite Starbucks drink, a mint majesty with two honeys, to a young attendee at an event about a month ago. The video was posted on social media.

An Ohio woman ordered Charlie Kirk’s go-to Starbucks drink on Sunday evening — and was startled to find a hateful message written on the cup. 

Autumn Perkins, who lives in Middletown, Ohio, visited a Starbucks location inside Kroger and run by Kroger to order the mint majesty with two honeys.

When she received her order, she was shocked to see that an employee had written "racist’s fav drink" on the side of the cup.

"It's time for people to stop this nonsense," Perkins told Fox News Digital.

After speaking to the manager, Perkins learned that the employee admitted to writing the hateful message — and was subsequently fired. 

Starbucks cup hateful message

Autumn Perkins of Middletown, Ohio, was startled when an employee wrote a hateful message on her Starbucks cup. (Autumn Perkins)

"I would agree that people should be fired if they're doing something like this," Perkins said, adding that "actions have repercussions."

"I feel like Charlie stood for respect — we don't have to agree on everything. We can disagree on a lot of things, but we respect each other," she went on. 

"We can't communicate and grow if we're disrespecting each other."

In a comment to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for Starbucks provided the below statement.

"Writing this on a cup is unacceptable, and we have clear policies that prohibit negative messages to help preserve a welcoming environment. This Starbucks location is licensed and operated by Kroger. We understand that this associate was terminated by Kroger."

Autumn Perkins

"I feel like Charlie stood for respect — we don't have to agree on everything. We can disagree on a lot of things, but we respect each other," Perkins told Fox News Digital. (Autumn Perkins)

Kroger confirmed the firing in an email on Monday to Fox News Digital. "This behavior does not reflect Kroger’s values," the representative said.

Perkins added that she often visits Starbucks when traveling because it’s "readily available," but said she no longer plans to do so.

"I don't intend to spend another penny at Starbucks — and as far as I'm concerned, neither will my children or anybody else in my family who will listen to me."

