Border czar Tom Homan meets with blue city leader for crackdown on criminal aliens

President Donald Trump's border czar Tom Homan is meeting with New York City Mayor Eric Adams Thursday to discuss collaboration between federal authorities and the NYPD in cracking down on known criminal aliens in the Big Apple – especially members of Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang, a source told Fox News.

The visit comes shortly after federal authorities dropped a corruption case against Adams kicked off under the Biden-Harris administration, which the mayor had alleged was political retaliation for his opposition to an open border policy that sent hundreds of thousands of illegals to New York. Adams has denied breaking the law and met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago last month.

Homan said he's hoping he can reach an agreement with the mayor where the NYPD helps remove known threats to public safety.

Another potential area of agreement would be reopening an office for Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the city's main jail on Rikers Island, an idea he floated during a previous meeting with Homan, according to local reports.

However, Homan is "not happy" with progress on the matter and wants to see changes made right away, the New York Post reported Wednesday, citing a source with knowledge of the meeting.

"Homan wants something immediate and doesn’t want to wait till next January," the unnamed source told the paper. "The mayor has emergency order power. He’s going to have to beg and be a good boy for Trump."

Adams said in January that the city would work with ICE as part of Trump's nationwide crackdown on criminal illegals, even with sanctuary laws in place in the state and city.

The Democratic mayor has been highly critical of his party on immigration and said in a December news briefing that Trump's election was a vote to fix a "broken" system.

"The American people have communicated to us loudly and clearly: ‘We have a broken system,’" he said. "They want to fix, and we need to fix our immigration system."

A state sanctuary law in New York resulted in a $60 million judgment against the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office last month. U.S. District Judge William Kuntz, nominated by then-President Barack Obama in 2011, awarded the damages to illegal aliens who were held on ICE detainers in violation of the sanctuary law.

On Wednesday, Trump's new Attorney General Pam Bondi announced lawsuits against New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul and state Attorney General Letitia James for allegedly using state sanctuary laws to shield illegal immigrants from federal immigration enforcement.

"If you don't comply with federal law, we will hold you accountable," Bondi said. "We did it to Illinois, strike one. Strike two is New York. And if you are a state not complying with federal law, you're next. Get ready."

Hochul, who narrowly won re-election over Republican Lee Zeldin in a deeply Democrat state, called it a publicity stunt.

ICE said Thursday that its crackdown in the Big Apple was already helping make the streets of New York safer after a joint operation nabbed multiple gang members, drug traffickers and other "dangerous criminals."

Fox News' Adam Shaw and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.