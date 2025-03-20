Expand / Collapse search
Man allegedly attempts to rob Utah bank with note on stolen paper, claiming he has a bomb: report

Christopher Thomas Kirby, 37, was arrested after attempting to rob a bank with a note, claiming he had a bomb and wanted $20,000

A Utah man was arrested after using a stolen notepad and pen to pass a note to a bank teller, claiming he had a bomb and wanted $20,000.  

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, West Valley City police responded to a call about a robbery at a bank on Wednesday, March 19.

When police arrived on the scene, they located and arrested the suspect, identified as Christopher Thomas Kirby, 37, who allegedly attempted to rob the bank by passing a note to the teller.

Detectives say Kirby walked into the bank and passed a sticky note to the teller reading, "This is a robbery. I have a bomb on me that will explode. I need $20,000 in a bag," according to court documents. 

West Valley City Police cruiser

West Valley City police arrested a 36-year-old man after he allegedly attempted to rob a bank by passing a note. (FOX 13 Utah/West Valley City Police)

Kirby was also seen on security footage entering the bank and passing the threatening note. 

Authorities added that "Bank employees interviewed on the scene were traumatized by (Kirby’s) actions," the report read. 

First Utah Bank

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, West Valley City police responded to a call about a robbery at 1st Utah Bank, on Wednesday, March 19. (Google Maps)

During an interview with police, the outlet reported that Kirby said that he robbed the bank because he needed money for food and clothing.

Kirby also admitted that he stole the pen and sticky note used in the robbery from a Dollar General store next to the bank.

Salt Lake City, St George, park City crime

A 37-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after robbing a West Valley City bank, claiming he had a bomb set to go off if the teller did not hand over $20,000. (FOX News)

He also told police, according to KUTV, that he picked the bank at random and was not targeting anyone or any bank specifically. 

Police noted that Kirby had been in Utah for a short time, estimating only 10 days, and told KUTV that he had four other interactions with law enforcement relating to mental health calls, trespassing, and retail theft.

Officials said Kirby faces aggravated robbery charges and is being held without bail. 

Fox News Digital reached out to the West Valley Police Department, but did not immediately receive a response. 

