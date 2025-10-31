Expand / Collapse search
Blue city perp with 50+ arrests accused of pushing stranger onto train tracks in fifth attack that day: report

Clive Porter faces hate crime charges after string of five alleged attacks targeting Asian victims

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
A New York City man with more than 50 prior arrests is facing new charges after allegedly sucker punching a subway rider onto the train tracks in a spree of five random anti-Asian attacks.

Clive Porter, 33, is accused of striking a 45-year-old man in the face, causing him to fall onto the subway tracks at the Bowery and Delancey Street station in Lower Manhattan at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, according to The New York Post. 

The shove was part of a string of five alleged anti-Asian attacks, with Porter reportedly yelling, "Asian f—," at the victim before running from the station. Immediately following the incident, the victim was able to pull himself up onto the subway platform and received medical treatment for a swollen eye.

BLUE CITY REPEAT OFFENDER ACCUSED OF METAL PIPE RAMPAGE JUST DAYS AFTER RELEASE

Clive Porter's mugshot in New York City

Clive Porter is charged with alleged assault as a hate crime, reckless endangerment and harassment, according to The New York Post (Obtained by The New York Post)

"Officers conducted a canvass of the area with the victim and took an individual into custody without further incident," an NYPD spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital. 

After being taken into custody, authorities connected Porter to four other attacks earlier in the day, according to The Post.

Porter’s string of violence began when he allegedly punched a 72-year-old man in the face – breaking his nose – at around 9:40 a.m. in the Lower East Side, The Post reported.

Just two minutes later, Porter allegedly approached a 33-year-old Asian man on Canal Street and punched him in the head, causing him to fall to the ground.

MAN PUSHED ONTO TRAIN TRACKS AT MIDTOWN SUBWAY STATION IN NEW YORK CITY, POLICE SAY

A Lower Manhattan subway station

Clive Porter is accused of sucker punching a stranger inside the Bowery and Delancey Street subway station in Lower Manhattan, causing the victim to fall onto the subway tracks in New York City on Oct. 29, 2025, according to The New York Post. (Google Maps)

He is then accused of pick-pocketing an elderly Asian woman, according to The Post. Porter then allegedly turned his sights on another elderly woman, who he assaulted at Forsyth Street and East Broadway.

Stemming from the string of alleged attacks, Porter is charged with assault as a hate crime, reckless endangerment and harassment, according to The Post.

However, Wednesday’s arrest is not Porter’s first brush with the law – he boasts a sweeping criminal history with 61 felonies, 24 misdemeanors and one violation, the outlet reported.

COMMUTER CRITICAL IN LATEST BLUE CITY UNPROVOKED THROAT SLASHING ATTACK; SUSPECT CLAIMS 'I JUST SCARED HIM'

Police tape is seen outside an NYPD vehicle in New York City

Clive Porter reportedly had 86 prior arrests before he was taken into custody on alleged hate crime charges following a violent crime spree throughout Lower Manhattan earlier this week, according to The New York Post.  (Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

He was reportedly granted supervised release after allegedly punching a man in the face and threatening him with a knife in midtown Manhattan earlier this month, with prosecutors conceding the misdemeanor assault charge is not bail-eligible.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

On the same day, police reportedly allege Porter threatened another man at knifepoint in the city’s iconic Times Square. He was also granted supervised release on the non-bail-eligible charges, The Post reported.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
