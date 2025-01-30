Black Hawk Army chopper crashes into American Airlines flight near DC and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

1. ‘Several members’ of US Figure Skating team confirmed to be on American Airlines flight.

2. LISTEN: Air traffic control tower audio right before American Airlines flight turns into fireball.

3. Why Dems are fearful of Trump's pick to lead the FBI — and their strategy to derail him.

BACK FOR MORE – RFK Jr returns to Capitol Hill for round 2 after heated first day of hearings. Continue reading …

LAW AND ORDER – Billion-dollar Mexican cartel ops disrupted by Trump's border crackdown. Continue reading …

‘AMERICA FIRST’ – Major FBI changes Kash Patel could make on day 1 if confirmed as director. Continue reading …

CLASS IN SESSION – Elite university attended by Trump’s son cracks down on left-wing student agitators. Continue reading …

'FAKE CHRISTIAN' – First-term House Dem attacks White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. Continue reading …

VOTERS REACT – Trump begins second term in stronger position than the first, poll shows. Continue reading …

‘FAILS TO MEET THE MOMENT' – DeSantis signals veto of immigration bill passed by Florida GOP lawmakers. Continue reading …

'RETIRING' ESG – Several state officials demand feds protect Americans' retirement plans. Continue reading …

‘ENDING INDOCTRINATION’ – Trump signs executive orders stripping federal funding from schools that teach CRT. Continue reading …

‘AMBITIOUS’ GOAL – Vance doubles down on getting criminal migrants off the streets. Continue reading …

‘FORK IN THE ROAD’ – MAHA supporter says 'American health is at stake' unless RFK Jr. steps in. Continue reading …

WORST JANUARY EVER – MSNBC primetime sees ratings slide among key viewer demographic. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – Congressional GOP needs to find new sources of revenue. Continue reading …

JAMES CARAFANO – Trump’s foreign policy: What to expect from MAGA 2.0. Continue reading …

‘MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN' – Jillian Michaels doesn’t believe RFK Jr can be ‘corrupted.’ Continue reading …

‘BUNCH OF BULL-ONEY’ – Ex-NFL star Julian Edelman slams Chiefs’ referee favoritism. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on soda switches, baseball brilliance and revolutionary recipes. Take the quiz here …

SPARKING DEBATE – Flight passenger asks who controls entertainment center for extra seat. Continue reading …

POWER PASTA – Maryland mother solves formidable food challenge. See video …

JOHN DONNELLY – Conditions are extremely rough for first responders. See video …

DR REBECCA GRANT – Approach to Reagan National Airport ‘unique and different.' See video …





What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













