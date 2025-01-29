MAHA supporter says 'American health is at stake' unless RFK Jr. can bring 'radical transparency' to system

A health company CEO explained why she and other mothers nationwide have rallied behind Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and the "MAHA" (Make America Healthy Again) movement, telling Fox News Wednesday that the former presidential candidate's promise of "radical transparency" in the health system is the key selling point to his supporters.

"When you have rates of obesity at 74% of adults and then even worse is 38% of children being pre-diabetic, something is wrong and everyone knows it," Caroline Carralero, the founder and CEO of Daily Nouri, a probiotic supplement company focused on achieving optimal gut microbiome health, told "The Story."

With obesity, Carralero highlighted a health crisis that Kennedy has focused on several times in the past.

"I've spent the last 10 years in the food and beverage industry, now leading a company that's focused on gut microbiome health," she told Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum. Carralero explained that her work has allowed her to be in close proximity to a lack of transparency present in the United States' food and health system that Kennedy has repeatedly called out.

RFK Jr., President Donald Trump's nominee for the Department of Health and Human Services, was grilled by Democrats during a three-hour confirmation hearing Wednesday.

Verbal jabs from Democrat senators were thrown at Kennedy, with many questioning his position on vaccines. Despite ongoing controversy over his stance on vaccines and other issues, Kennedy has repeatedly stated that he is not "anti-vaccine." He has been outspoken on the need for transparent data and information with regard to not just vaccines, but on a myriad of issues pertaining to American health.

During Kennedy's opening statements, he said, "News reports have claimed that I am anti-vaccine or anti-industry. I am neither. I am pro-safety." The HHS nominee also fired back at Democrat senators for pushing a "dishonest" narrative about him that he says he has repeatedly corrected on national television.

Carralero argued that America is standing at a "fork in the road" with regard to health and the wrong decisions could lead the country away from achieving optimal health practices.

"Really what's at stake is American health," she said.

"We can either continue along the path that we've been on, which is to say, continue with the health care system, or as some like to say, the sick care system that we have," she said, highlighting how the American health system is the fastest growing industry in the country with the most "failed" results.

Carralero detailed how Kennedy's mission for health is to get to the "root causes" of the chronic disease epidemic that is affecting children. In order to dig into these root causes, the health and food system in America needs to be "radically transparent."

"That's what's really caught moms' attention and that's what has kind of swept across this grass-roots movement. When you look at what's happened, it's a uni-party movement," said Carralero.

The Daily Nouri CEO argued that many of the moms behind the MAHA movement were Democrats who voted for Trump.

"They were historically voting Democrat and have crossed party lines because they know that their children's health is at stake and everyone knows that something is not right," Carralero said. "It's why we're all very much so in support of RFK Jr., getting confirmed."