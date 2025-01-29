Morning Glory: Congressional GOP needs to find new sources of revenue

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Congress needs new revenue in order to pass a budget and unlock the reconciliation process—whether in "one big beautiful bill" or two—if it is going to accomplish President Trump’s agenda without bleeding massive and ongoing amounts of deficit spending.

The national debt is currently more than $36 trillion. We pay interest on that debt, an expenditure which is growing rapidly. And we need to pay that debt down not raise it with higher debt service. We also need new expenditures—a massive increase in procurement in the Department of Defense for example—expenditures that, if not at least partially offset by cuts to ongoing spending or new revenue, will see the debt cross $40 trillion in the president’s second term. Here are four suggestions for the GOP budgeteers:

1. Americans are thrifty. They have socked away more than $37 trillion in retirement savings in 401(k) plans and traditional IRAs. Those savings have never been taxed. They will be taxed upon withdrawal. Most savers don’t want to withdraw that money until they retire and their tax bracket drops. In fact, a lot of that will be never be withdrawn by the folks who saved it but will be passed on to heirs. So, Congress, open a one time window that allows those savers to convert those funds to Roth IRAs for a one-time flat tax of say 10% or 15% or whatever yields the present value of the deferred taxation. Get the money now for use in the budget/reconciliation process.

2. Sell federal land and federal spectrum rights. Credit to AEI’s Matt Continetti for this suggestion. The U.S. has a lot of land and a lot of spectrum. Auction some of it. Maybe a lot of it. That will increase productivity in the country and bring in revenue.

3. Make so-called "sin taxes" great again. In recent years, many states have legalized both marijuana and online gambling. Those are facts. They are stubborn. They were both bad policy choices, but states have the police power unless preempted by federal legislation. The Congress has no stomach for outlawing either industry, so impose a federal tax on every sale of a marijuana-related product and on every single gambling transaction over the internet. Preempt the states’ revenue streams and put the first dollars of the taxes on those activities into the federal treasury and perhaps the states will rethink these bad ideas. If not, at least the malign developments of dope and betting will help the country as a whole pay for the negative externalities of both and with the debt and deficit.

4. Enact in the new budget a 10 percent "reduction-in-force" of the federal civilian workforce and make that authorization "notwithstanding any other law or regulation." Congress built the beast of the federal administrative state. It can authorize the president to take an ax to it—no questions asked. Every business in America knows that when the books don’t balance, the workforce gets trimmed. Time for the federal government to do the same thing, difficult as it is for the employees affected.

There are four sources of new revenue to use in the first new budget. They alone will yield trillions in one-time revenue and billions in ongoing revenue without raising income taxes. C’mon Congress. Get creative.

