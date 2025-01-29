First-term House Dem attacks White House spox Karoline Leavitt as 'Fake Christian'

A first-term House Democrat is attacking White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on X after she sought to clarify a White House memo rescinding an earlier policy statement on President Donald Trump's federal funding order.

"Karoline Leavitt is a Fake Christian, like so many in this Golden Calf administration," Rep. Dave Min, D-Calif., wrote on Wednesday.

It comes after the White House rescinded an Office of Management and Budget (OMB) memo that ordered the freeze of most federal grants and assistance, which was blocked by a federal judge on Tuesday.

TRUMP DHS REPEALS KEY MAYORKAS MEMO LIMITING ICE AGENTS

Leavitt posted on X that it was just the memo that had been rescinded, and that Trump's executive orders targeting diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and other progressive spending priorities remained intact.

"This is NOT a rescission of the federal funding freeze. It is simply a rescission of the OMB memo. Why? To end any confusion created by the court's injunction," she wrote.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT DOGE AND ITS QUEST TO SLASH GOVERNMENT WASTE, SPENDING

"The President's EOs on federal funding remain in full force and effect, and will be rigorously implemented."

Min's comments were directed at Leavitt's aforementioned post.

Earlier, the California Democrat criticized Leavitt's comments at a White House press briefing in which she said, "DOGE and OMB also found that there was about to be 50 million taxpayer dollars that went out the door to fund condoms in Gaza. That is a preposterous waste of taxpayer dollars."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Min mocked the senior Trump aide, claiming she was making those remarks "while wearing a giant cross to let everyone know how pious and moral she is, even as she is so comfortable stating a bald-faced lie to hundreds of millions of people."

He told Fox News Digital in request for further comment, "As a person of faith, I find it appalling that this administration uses religion to advance an agenda while lying through their teeth about what they are doing – allowing children to go to bed hungry, depriving veterans of their earned healthcare, and slashing funding for the police and first responders."

Fox News Digital reached out to Leavitt for comment.