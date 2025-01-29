Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

House of Representatives Democrats

First-term House Dem attacks White House spox Karoline Leavitt as 'Fake Christian'

Rep Dave Min criticizes Leavitt's comments on White House rescinding OMB order

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Leavitt: Trump doing everything in his power to secure border Video

Leavitt: Trump doing everything in his power to secure border

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt discusses the Trump administration’s deportation efforts and the latest executive orders from the president on ‘America’s Newsroom.’

A first-term House Democrat is attacking White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on X after she sought to clarify a White House memo rescinding an earlier policy statement on President Donald Trump's federal funding order.

"Karoline Leavitt is a Fake Christian, like so many in this Golden Calf administration," Rep. Dave Min, D-Calif., wrote on Wednesday.

It comes after the White House rescinded an Office of Management and Budget (OMB) memo that ordered the freeze of most federal grants and assistance, which was blocked by a federal judge on Tuesday.

TRUMP DHS REPEALS KEY MAYORKAS MEMO LIMITING ICE AGENTS

Rep. Dave Min and Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt

Freshman House Democrat Rep. Dave Min criticized Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday. (Getty Images)

Leavitt posted on X that it was just the memo that had been rescinded, and that Trump's executive orders targeting diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and other progressive spending priorities remained intact.

"This is NOT a rescission of the federal funding freeze. It is simply a rescission of the OMB memo. Why? To end any confusion created by the court's injunction," she wrote.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT DOGE AND ITS QUEST TO SLASH GOVERNMENT WASTE, SPENDING

Trump and the RNC announce a $76 million fundraising haul in April

President Donald Trump's OMB issued a memo pausing most federal funding. (Donald Trump 2024 campaign/File)

"The President's EOs on federal funding remain in full force and effect, and will be rigorously implemented."

Min's comments were directed at Leavitt's aforementioned post.

Earlier, the California Democrat criticized Leavitt's comments at a White House press briefing in which she said, "DOGE and OMB also found that there was about to be 50 million taxpayer dollars that went out the door to fund condoms in Gaza. That is a preposterous waste of taxpayer dollars."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks at the daily briefing on Tuesday. (AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Min mocked the senior Trump aide, claiming she was making those remarks "while wearing a giant cross to let everyone know how pious and moral she is, even as she is so comfortable stating a bald-faced lie to hundreds of millions of people."

He told Fox News Digital in request for further comment, "As a person of faith, I find it appalling that this administration uses religion to advance an agenda while lying through their teeth about what they are doing – allowing children to go to bed hungry, depriving veterans of their earned healthcare, and slashing funding for the police and first responders."

Fox News Digital reached out to Leavitt for comment.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics