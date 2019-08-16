Trump slams Dems as 'socialists, communists' in NH rally; New developments in Israel barring Omar, Tlaib

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your Friday...

Trump slams Dems as a 'bunch of socialists and communists' in fiery New Hampshire rally

With several of his Democratic rivals hosting competing events down the street, President Trump told raucous rallygoers in New Hampshire on Thursday evening that they have "no choice" but to vote for him again in 2020 if they want their 401(k)s to remain intact. "Now we have a bunch of socialists or communists to beat," Trump said as the crowd jeered. "They're not far away. Does anybody want to pay a 95 percent tax?" During the rally, Trump talked up the economy extensively. The markets in the early afternoon had clawed back some of their steep losses from the previous day. Trump told rallygoers that the markets would have "crashed" entirely if he were not president, and that they should focus on the big picture, rather than short-term losses that came from a few rocky days on Wall Street.

Israel's decision to bar Reps. Tlaib, Omar draws bipartisan criticism in Congress

Tops Democrats and a few Republicans have denounced Israel's decision to block Reps Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., from entering the country for a planned visit. Israel's decision came with encouragement from President Trump, who had tweeted that it would "show great weakness" to allow them in. Omar accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of implementing his own “Muslim ban."

Ihan and Tlaib, both Muslim and outspoken critics of Israel, have expressed support for boycotts of the country. In a tweet, Tlaib ripped the decision as "a sign of weakness." Similarly, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said denying the two congresswomen entry into the country was a sign of weakness, not strength and "unbecoming of the great State of Israel." Republican Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted that, “I disagree 100% with Reps. Tlaib & Omar on #Israel" but that denying them entry into the country was a "mistake."

Netanyahu said Israel stands by its decision, arguing that Tlaib and Omar have an ulterior, anti-Israel agenda. He said Israel welcomes critics with the exception of those who support boycotts of the Jewish State.

However, early Friday, the Washington Post reported that Israel would allow Democratic Rep. Tlaib to enter without Omar to visit her 90-year-old grandmother in West Bank.

AOC: Trump's core supporters are 'racists' and those 'susceptible' to racism

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., weighed in on President Trump's supporters Thursday, saying a "core part" of the president's base is composed of "racists" and "people who could be susceptible to racist views." She also said many discussions on racism devolve into defensiveness because "we do not talk about or educate people on recognizing racism.” The far-left freshman congresswoman made the remarks during an appearance on the podcast "Pod Save America," hosted by former Obama administration staffer Jon Favreau.

After Epstein death, glaring loopholes in national sex offender registry raise concerns

Following Jeffrey Epstein's death, critics have raised questions on why he was able to live such a lavish and unencumbered life despite being a registered sex offender. Scrutiny has turned to the National Sex Offender Registry, its discrepancies and its lack of uniformity – all of which the disgraced financier may have exploited. “Jeffrey was able to get around some of the registration requirements because he claimed his residence was in the Virgin Islands and his plea deal allowed him to take advantage of a loophole in New Mexico,” Cheryl Bader, a former federal prosecutor who teaches criminal law at Fordham Law School, told Fox News. CLICK HERE to read more on this Fox News Digital feature.

Trump expressed interest in buying Greenland: report

President Trump has reportedly expressed interest in acquiring the northern island country of Greenland. A new report from the Wall Street Journal reveals that Trump has asked his advisers whether the U.S. can acquire Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, during "meetings, dinners, and passing conversations" because of Greenland's "abundant resources and geopolitical importance," according to White House sources. While some of Trump's advisers support the idea as a "good economic play," others dismiss the inquiry as a "fleeting fascination that will never come to fruition." Coincidentally, the president will be making his first visit to Denmark next month, although the sources say the scheduled trip is completely unrelated.

WATCH OUT FOR: Possible violence in Portland, Ore. as the city braces for dueling Antifa, right-wing protests this weekend.

Sean Hannity blasts Democrats for politicizing the shootout in Philadelphia on Wednesday night, where six police officers were wounded, and says cops at the scene deserved better treatment from some onlookers, some of whom were seen on video taunting the police.

