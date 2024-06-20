LAURA INGRAHAM: Debate, but don't take the bait

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says former President Trump must be "confident about winning" since he "agreed so quickly" to the timing and format of the presidential debate on "The Ingraham Angle."
LAURA INGRAHAM: I've been thinking a lot about next week's CNN presidential debate and what both sides will attempt to do to convince those voters they deserve another term.
Well, first, as we've previously noted, the fact that this is happening so early, it's just further confirmation that the Biden camp knows he's in a hole and that he needs to turn the tide. The stakes for him couldn't be higher... Second, the fact that Trump agreed so quickly to the timing and the format tells us he's confident about winning.
Now, given who the moderators are, it's even more important that Trump handles these 90 minutes well. So, don't complain about how biased they are. We all know that they're there to help Biden and hurt you. Sometimes a wry smile is better than showing the world that news anchors can actually get under your skin. So, my simple advice: Debate, but don't take the bait, because the Democrats have been stupid enough to tell everyone what their campaign strategy is.