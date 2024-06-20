News Quiz: June 21, 2024

One country music legend breaks concert records, while one pop star goes "Bye Bye Bye" behind bars after being arrested for allegedly driving drunk.

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which big-city mayor announced a reparations task force during a Juneteenth event?</h3><ul><li>Brandon Johnson of Chicago</li><li>Sheng Thao of Oakland</li><li>Eric Adams of New York City</li><li>London Breed of San Francisco</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which maker of kitchen staples is closing its last U.S. factory?</h3><ul><li>Pyrex</li><li>KitchenAid</li><li>Cuisinart</li><li>Tupperware</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The world's largest airline pilot union suggested phasing out which word or words for being non-inclusive?</h3><ul><li>Cockpit</li><li>Manpower</li><li>Father</li><li>All of the above</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which country star broke the U.S. concert attendance record?</h3><ul><li>Tim McGraw</li><li>Carrie Underwood</li><li>George Strait</li><li>Miranda Lambert</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Political game-changer Jordan Bardella could become France's youngest prime minister next month. How old is he?</h3><ul><li>28</li><li>30</li><li>32</li><li>34</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>A flight from Honolulu to Kauai, Hawaii, plunged to within 400 feet of the Pacific Ocean, according to a memo. Which airline was involved?</h3><ul><li>American Airlines</li><li>Southwest Airlines</li><li>Delta Airlines</li><li>Allegiant Air</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Justin Timberlake was hauled off to jail on a charge of driving while intoxicated, but he told police he'd had only one drink. Which drink was it?</h3><ul><li>Gin and tonic</li><li>Manhattan</li><li>Martini</li><li>Old fashioned</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which Major League Baseball team launched an unexpected winning streak after the McDonald's character Grimace threw out the first pitch?</h3><ul><li>Boston Red Sox</li><li>Chicago Cubs</li><li>New York Mets</li><li>San Diego Padres</li></ul></section>

