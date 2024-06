News Quiz: June 21, 2024

One country music legend breaks concert records, while one pop star goes "Bye Bye Bye" behind bars after being arrested for allegedly driving drunk.

Test your command of the major stories making headlines in this week’s News Quiz.

Which big-city mayor announced a reparations task force during a Juneteenth event? Brandon Johnson of Chicago

Sheng Thao of Oakland

Eric Adams of New York City

London Breed of San Francisco Which maker of kitchen staples is closing its last U.S. factory? Pyrex

KitchenAid

Cuisinart

Tupperware The world's largest airline pilot union suggested phasing out which word or words for being non-inclusive? Cockpit

Manpower

Father

All of the above Which country star broke the U.S. concert attendance record? Tim McGraw

Carrie Underwood

George Strait

Miranda Lambert Political game-changer Jordan Bardella could become France's youngest prime minister next month. How old is he? 28

30

32

34 A flight from Honolulu to Kauai, Hawaii, plunged to within 400 feet of the Pacific Ocean, according to a memo. Which airline was involved? American Airlines

Southwest Airlines

Delta Airlines

Allegiant Air Justin Timberlake was hauled off to jail on a charge of driving while intoxicated, but he told police he'd had only one drink. Which drink was it? Gin and tonic

Manhattan

Martini

Old fashioned Which Major League Baseball team launched an unexpected winning streak after the McDonald's character Grimace threw out the first pitch? Boston Red Sox

Chicago Cubs

New York Mets

San Diego Padres

Hollywood hotshots, fashion flicks and Bunker Hill heroes make up this week's American Culture Quiz.

