SEAN HANNITY: I fully expect a return of 'Jacked-up Joe'

Hannity reflects on the upcoming presidential debate

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Fox News host Sean Hannity says the stakes are high for the first presidential debate on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity predicts how the first presidential debate will pan out on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: While we definitely have accurately documented Biden's very troubling cognitive struggles for years, we've been way ahead of the curve. Don't expect that Joe Biden that we see on a daily basis to show up at that debate. 

This brings us to the legend of "Jacked-Up Joe." On a rare occasion during an important speech, Biden's demeanor became very different. The mumbling, the bumbling, the stumbling, the fumbling got replaced with screaming, and the confusion was masked by aggression. His heart rate was up, his eyes were bulging, his speech was fast. His behavior was weird. Kind of like a kid who had coffee for the first time.  

"Jacked up Joe" last appeared at the State of the Union address. That was back in March. We haven't seen it since. Now we don't know if it's caffeine, adrenaline, I don't know, or something else, but next Thursday, I fully expect a return of "Jacked-up Joe."  

