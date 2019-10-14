Expand / Collapse search
Bill de Blasio
Published

Bill de Blasio booed as ‘worst mayor ever’ at NYC’s Columbus Day Parade: ‘Big Bird,’ ‘laughingstock’

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is back in the public eye in the Big Apple but it doesn’t seem he is welcome anymore.

The New York Post reported that the mayor, just out of the 2020 Democratic primary, ending his campaign in late September after struggling to gain traction in the race, was booed during the city’s Columbus Day Parade.

“You’re not a president, you’re mayor!” Calvin Hunt screamed in de Blasio’s direction as he marched by 56th Street.

A viewer in the stands at the Columbus Day Parade gives a thumb down, while others boo and whistle as Mayor Bill de Blasio participates, Monday Oct. 14, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Dan Manning called the mayor of 6'5 standing “Big Bird,” and a “laughingstock” as he walked on 46th Street.

“Worst mayor ever!” yelled Upper East Sider Karen Anderson.

A recent New York Post article claimed de Blasio spent only seven hours at City Hall in the month of May, when he launched his presidential campaign.

De Blasio is taking flak for many of the city’s worsening problems, such as homelessness, culminating in the murder of four homeless people in Chinatown.

RUDY GIULIANI BLASTS BILL DE BLASIO'S TENURE AS NYC MAYOR: 'IT BREAKS MY HEART'

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio waves to people along the street while holding an Italian flag. (Photo by Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images)

New York City's homeless population has reached record levels over the past decade. An average of seven homeless people have been murdered each year for the past five years.

De Blasio's homeless outreach effort has faced challenges and city efforts to build more homeless shelters have been drawn out because of opposition. Meanwhile, the overall cost of housing has continue to increase.

