Mother and son arrested at Miami airport after fatal New Jersey street racing crash and escape attempt

A Staten Island man and his mother are facing a slew of charges, including aggravated manslaughter and hindering apprehension, after authorities say he caused a deadly crash in Plainsboro, New Jersey during a dangerous BMW street race.

Alvi Limani, 20, is charged with aggravated manslaughter, vehicular homicide, multiple counts of reckless assault by auto, endangering others, obstruction, tampering with records, leaving the scene of a fatal crash, and causing death or serious injury while driving with a revoked license.

His mother, Vilma Vneshta, 42, is charged with hindering in the third degree. Both are being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center without bail.

New Jersey State Police (NJSP) responded to Garden State Parkway south just after 7 p.m. on June 29 and found Albion Hysenaj, 20, of Staten Island, and another 20-year-old Staten Island resident, who were ejected from their car.

Hysenaj and the 20-year-old were taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, but Hysenaj was later pronounced dead, according to NJSP. The 20-year-old suffered serious injuries.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office determined two BMW cars were racing on the Garden State Parkway when the crash happened.

Limani was allegedly driving one of the BMWs recklessly and racing on the Garden State Parkway when his car hit two other cars and rolled over multiple times, according to arrest warrants. Limani is accused of weaving through traffic and driving 112 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour speed zone.

Police said the rollover caused two of Limani's occupants, Hysenaj and the 20-year-old, to be ejected.

Following the crash, officials accused Limani and his girlfriend, Emily Harrington, 19, of Staten Island, of leaving the scene.

Harrington, who was in the passenger seat, is charged with hindering, obstruction and conspiracy to endanger another person.

The other alleged BMW street-racer, Jeter Ogando, 23, of Perth Amboy, is charged with second-degree vehicular homicide, endangering another person and assault by auto.

Days after the crash, detectives realized Limani fled to Miami in an attempt to leave the country with his mother, Vneshta.

The pair were arrested on July 17 near Miami, Florida, and detectives noted they purchased both a Florida ID, same-day passport, and plane tickets to Tirana, Albania.

Video footage showed Limani and Vneshta being cuffed on the tarmac.

According to jail records, both Limani and Vneshta are listed as non-citizens.

"Vneshta is Albanian and [is] believed to still have roots there," detectives wrote in an affidavit.

The mother-son duo are currently being held at the Middlesex County Department of Corrections, according to jail records.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.