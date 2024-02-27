Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

OFF TO THE RACES – Michiganders head to the polls to cast their votes — What to know about the battleground state's primary. Continue reading …

NEXT QUESTION – Biden asked about age concerns on 'Late Night,' immediately talks about Trump. Continue reading …

‘IT NEVER ENDS’ – Father whose son was killed by illegal immigrant calls out Biden DHS after UGA murder. Continue reading …

SPIRALING CRISIS – New poll reveals record-high number of Americans view this issue as 'critical threat' to US interests. Continue reading …

NO ONE’S LAUGHING – Four comedians canceled from Seattle comedy club after complaints from local progressives. Continue reading …





POLITICS

‘DAMAGE COULD CASCADE’ – 2016 Republican rival comes to Trump's defense after $355M fraud judgment. Continue reading …

NOT GOING TO FLY – State passes bill that would largely ban LGBTQ flags in public school classrooms. Continue reading …

'PURVEYOR OF CCP PROPAGANDA' – Controversial Chinese official celebrates Lunar New Year parade alongside top New York Dems. Continue reading …

‘FESS UP’ – Judge says Nathan Wade's divorce lawyer must testify on relationship with Fulton County DA Fani Willis. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

UP-CLOSE LOOK – Fox News' Sean Hannity to join Trump at US southern border. Continue reading …

WRONG FOCUS – Media outlets downplay immigration in coverage of Laken Riley murder case. Continue reading …

‘A HUGE ISSUE’ – The author of 'Vanishing Fathers' details the epidemic of fatherless homes in America. Continue reading …

‘SOUNDS SLAVERY-ISH’ – MSNBC's Joy Reid suggests Alabama Republicans want forced birth, slave labor in rant on embryo ruling. Continue reading …







OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Trump's list of proposed key appointees he should issue soon. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – Biden, Dems will do anything to win in 2024. Here are 3 tracks they plan to take. Continue reading …





PRIME TIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – This murder wouldn't have happened if Dems had put the safety of the American people first. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – We're being murdered and our own government is sanctioning it. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Biden has worked to undo every single Trump-era policy. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Doing the same thing over and over again and denying the outcome is intentionality. Continue reading …









IN OTHER NEWS

CARTER’S CREATION – Why Jimmy Carter's post-presidency is worth a careful look. Continue reading …

‘WAKE-UP CALL’ – Laken Riley murder ignites demands to redirect $15B Democrat IRS payday to border security. Continue reading …

GREEN WITH ENVY – Prince William was ‘jealous’ of Prince Harry, but Harry’s future is ‘dubious’ at best, expert claims. Continue reading …

CAMPUSES ON EDGE – Colleges nationwide report four separate homicides in 10 days. Continue reading …

SWING AND A MISS – A baby gorilla named Willie B III took to a swing for the first time in his life at the Zoo Atlanta with mom Shalia hovering close by. See video …









WATCH

GORDON CHANG – Biden couldn’t care less about this. See video …

SEN. TED CRUZ – Biden intends to continue with this border crisis. See video …













FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…







THE LAST WORD

"This is heartbreaking. It is infuriating. These savages made their way here because they knew they'd be able to stay. And by the way, they'd get free stuff on top of it. And they get wide access, don't they? To the victims of their choice of all ages and all backgrounds. Targets galore. Sadly, there are thousands of victims of illegal alien crime who are forgotten."

– LAURA INGRAHAM

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.