Amid an epidemic of fatherlessness in American households, one philanthropist sat down with nearly 100 nonprofit founders to reveal the importance of men in society—and what happens when they disappear.

A cult survivor who later became a Yale graduate. An NFL player whose stepdad rose to the occasion when his father passed away. A victim of sex trafficking who eventually overcame homelessness and drug addiction. These are just some of the stories in "Vanishing Fathers," a podcast series that will soon become a book.

"When they're telling their stories, it all starts with… I didn't have my father that was involved," "Vanishing Fathers" author Jamie Truman told Fox News Digital.

She and her husband co-founded Truman Charities together 14 years ago and have raised nearly $2 million for local and national charitable organizations.

Truman grew up with a father who struggled with substance abuse issues that ultimately led to his death. At the time, Truman admitted she did not think much about the overwhelming effect of fathers on society despite the way her own dad left a lasting impact.

But as she started hosting the podcast series in 2021, Truman began to see a pattern. Although many of her guests came from different backgrounds and had vastly divergent life experiences, they all described a sense of emptiness that later flourished into complex struggles.

"I kind of said, OK, well, let me try to get the research and see if what I think is actually correct. And it turns out that it is. Fatherlessness is a huge issue in our culture and in society," Truman said.

The impact of absent fathers across the country, according to various literature, is staggering.

Research from the Minnesota Psychological Association suggested that children who grow up without a father may be more likely to distrust authority figures and feel a heightened sense of anger. As a child grows up, these issues may lead to contact with the criminal justice system, the use of illegal substances and a variety of mental health problems.

One study the association cited from the U.S. Department of Justice found that 75% of adolescent patients in substance abuse centers are from homes without fathers.

"The active involvement of a father with his children can promote empathy and self-control for the child throughout life," the association said.

Previous publications highlighted by the association have also linked childhood obesity to father-absent homes. Other issues that can arise from the lack of involvement from a father include gang involvement, homelessness and poor school performance.

In her conversations with guests, Truman discovered that the presence of a male role model, even if it is not the father, can help set adolescents on the right path.

Truman said that she also believes both men and women have equal but different traits that are important for the successful development of adolescents. While women are most vital during a child's infancy for sustenance and bonding, men play a substantial role during the toddler years, when kids, especially boys, engage in rough play and risky behavior.

"The father, what they do, is they give [kids] the ability to go out into the world knowing that they might fail, but that's okay. Giving them that courage to be able to go out into the world and that independence. And then when they come back, when they do fail, the mom is there to kind of tell them it's okay, you know, nurture them," Truman said. "And then the father is there to say, all right, you're done. Let's go. It's time to go back out again."

Unfortunately, in her opinion, major institutions and voices have spoken ill of the masculine qualities that make men unique.

"They speak very negatively about, you know, toxic masculinity and all of these aspects of being a man that are negative. So, they're kind of telling them that these unique traits that they biologically have that are absolutely wonderful and that we need are bad. They're also not encouraging," Truman said.

"Girls and boys are made so differently, and they're not really appreciating those unique traits that boys have," she added.

The school system, she suggested, has also failed to properly instill in men how their involvement can positively impact kids' lives. Many of the people in her book have said that embracing their child and giving them opportunities they never had is the best gift.

"Do you understand that you bring so many positive qualities and so many positive traits to this child, and without you, this child is not going to flourish, is not going to be able to be a well-adjusted adult? It's going to be ten steps behind another child that has a father," Truman said. "And I think if they were told early on just how special they are within the family unit, I think it would give them more excitement to be involved."

In 2023, 25% of children under the age of 6 lived with one or no parents, compared to 32% of children between the ages of 12 and 17, according to the 2023 U.S. Census Bureau.

That data also noted that 18.3 million children live without a father in the home, the highest rate globally. Unfortunately, fatherless families are four times more likely to raise children in poverty and research also found that women lead 84% of homeless families.

"Vanishing Fathers" will be released on March 1. All of the proceeds will go to at-risk youth charities and organizations.