JESSE WATTERS: We're being murdered and our own government is sanctioning it

Watters dissects the implications of the killing of Laken Riley

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to the killing of the Georgia nursing student on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to the killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley on "Jesse Watters Primetime." 

JESSE WATTERS: Innocent Americans are dying because politicians lack common sense and the radical left lies, blames you and writes about jogging. Another Venezuelan migrant, this time in Virginia, was arrested for sexually assaulting a minor and just last month, a Venezuelan migrant kicked a cop in the head and then flipped the double birds as he walked out of jail.  

CNN CLAIMS 'LITTLE EVIDENCE' TO CONNECT CRIME TO BORDER CRISIS IN GEORGIA STUDENT MURDER REPORT 

This is Biden's signature immigration policy:, patrolling thousands of Venezuelans into the country. And as migrant crime in America skyrockets, crime in Venezuela has fallen to a 22-year low. Why? Because they're sending their criminals here, and the president of Venezuela won't take them back.  

Maduro shut down all deportation flights coming from the United States. Even if Biden deported a Venezuelan criminal, Venezuela won't take them. We're being murdered. Our own media is covering it up and our own government is sanctioning it. What do we have to do to stop it? 

