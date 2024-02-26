Fox News' Sean Hannity to join Trump at US southern border

Fox News' Sean Hannity announced he'll be joining former President Trump at the southern border on Thursday.

Both Trump and President Biden have scheduled dueling visits to the US-Mexico border this week with the issue of illegal immigration dominating the 2024 presidential election.

Hannity will be accompanying Trump in Eagle Pass, Texas, the epicenter of the border crisis. Their exchange will air on Thursday's installment of "Hannity" at 9 p.m. ET.

The migrant crisis continues to be top of mind as voters have said immigration is the top issue as they go to the polls according to Fox News Voter Analysis following the GOP primary races in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

The unprecedented spike in border crossings has gotten renewed focus in recent days following the death of 22-year-old Laken Riley, the college student who was killed in Georgia by an illegal immigrant, authorities say.

Immigration is widely seen as President Biden's weakness going into re-election. Polls show that nearly 65% of Americans disapprove of his handling of the border, according to the RealClearPolitics average. Trump is hoping to utilize the country's dissatisfaction with Biden on the issue as he embraces a tougher stance on securing the border while stumping on the campaign trail.