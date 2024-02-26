Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HANNITY

Fox News' Sean Hannity to join Trump at US southern border

Tune in to "Hannity" on Thursday, Feb. 29 at 9 p.m. ET

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Published
close
Sean Hannity to visit Eagle Pass, Texas with Donald Trump Video

Sean Hannity to visit Eagle Pass, Texas with Donald Trump

Fox News host Sean Hannity has the latest on his exciting new episode on 'Hannity.'

Fox News' Sean Hannity announced he'll be joining former President Trump at the southern border on Thursday.

Both Trump and President Biden have scheduled dueling visits to the US-Mexico border this week with the issue of illegal immigration dominating the 2024 presidential election. 

Hannity will be accompanying Trump in Eagle Pass, Texas, the epicenter of the border crisis. Their exchange will air on Thursday's installment of "Hannity" at 9 p.m. ET. 

BIDEN, TRUMP TO MAKE US-MEXICO BORDER STOPS THURSDAY AS MIGRANT CRISIS ROILS ELECTION

Hannity Trump

Fox News' Sean Hannity will be joining former President Trump in Eagle Pass, Texas as part of the GOP frontrunner's visit to the southern border. (Fox News Media/Getty Images)

The migrant crisis continues to be top of mind as voters have said immigration is the top issue as they go to the polls according to Fox News Voter Analysis following the GOP primary races in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. 

The unprecedented spike in border crossings has gotten renewed focus in recent days following the death of 22-year-old Laken Riley, the college student who was killed in Georgia by an illegal immigrant, authorities say.

A photo of the UGA crime scene below photos of Laken Riley and suspect Jose Ibarra

Last week's murder of 22-year-old Laken Riley has sparked a national outcry on the border crisis after it was discovered that the suspect in question was an illegal immigrant.  (Mark Sims for Fox News Digital/ Laken Riley/ Jose Ibarra)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Immigration is widely seen as President Biden's weakness going into re-election. Polls show that nearly 65% of Americans disapprove of his handling of the border, according to the RealClearPolitics average. Trump is hoping to utilize the country's dissatisfaction with Biden on the issue as he embraces a tougher stance on securing the border while stumping on the campaign trail. 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.