SEAN HANNITY: Biden has worked to undo every single Trump-era policy

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out President Biden’s handling of the border crisis on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Joe Biden continues to lag far behind former President Trump in the polls. Look at this new Harvard Harris Poll. Donald Trump now leads Biden nationwide by six points. One big reason for that is Biden's disastrous open borders agenda that is now obviously wreaking havoc in every town, every city, all across the country.

CNN CLAIMS 'LITTLE EVIDENCE' TO CONNECT CRIME TO BORDER CRISIS IN GEORGIA STUDENT MURDER REPORT

According to a new Monmouth poll, most Americans say illegal immigration is a "very serious problem" and it gets worse because another poll released just last week found that just 26% of Americans approve of Joe Biden's job on immigration. Frankly, even that number seems high. Now, since day one in office, Joe Biden has worked to undo every single Trump-era policy that was handed to him the most secure border ever inherited in the modern age in our history, but anyway, with the stroke of a pen within the first 100 days, Joe Biden revoked Donald Trump's efforts to exclude illegal immigrants from the census.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP