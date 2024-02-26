Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: Biden has worked to undo every single Trump-era policy

Biden ended the "Remain in Mexico" policy

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out Biden's 'three years of lying' about the border crisis on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out President Biden’s handling of the border crisis on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: Joe Biden continues to lag far behind former President Trump in the polls. Look at this new Harvard Harris Poll. Donald Trump now leads Biden nationwide by six points. One big reason for that is Biden's disastrous open borders agenda that is now obviously wreaking havoc in every town, every city, all across the country.  

CNN CLAIMS 'LITTLE EVIDENCE' TO CONNECT CRIME TO BORDER CRISIS IN GEORGIA STUDENT MURDER REPORT 

According to a new Monmouth poll, most Americans say illegal immigration is a "very serious problem" and it gets worse because another poll released just last week found that just 26% of Americans approve of Joe Biden's job on immigration. Frankly, even that number seems high. Now, since day one in office, Joe Biden has worked to undo every single Trump-era policy that was handed to him the most secure border ever inherited in the modern age in our history, but anyway, with the stroke of a pen within the first 100 days, Joe Biden revoked Donald Trump's efforts to exclude illegal immigrants from the census.  

He strengthened DACA. He stopped all border wall construction. He ended Trump's interior enforcement role, ended the "Remain in Mexico Policy" that was working and did asylum agreements with El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and let Title 42 expire. Now he can reinstate all of those policies just as simply, just as easily, as he undid them, with the stroke of a pen.

