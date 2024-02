Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The judge presiding over Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's case has announced that the former law partner of Nathan Wade, who she is alleged to have had an intimate relationship with, will have to testify in court on his knowledge of the timeline of their relationship.

Bradley is the former law partner of Nathan Wade and his former divorce lawyer, who defense counsel claim has direct knowledge that DA Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade's relationship started before he was hired in the Trump election interference case.

The judge's decision comes after an in-camera hearing Monday, which will be kept under seal, with Bradley and his lawyer, after the judge had previously said it appeared Bradley may have been misusing his attorney-client privilege.

This is a developing story.