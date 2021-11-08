Biden draws criticism over possible plan to shut down oil pipeline as winter approaches

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day

Biden admin considering shutting down another pipeline, drawing criticism and dire warnings as winter nears

The Biden administration is reportedly weighing the potential market consequences of shutting down an oil pipeline in Michigan, drawing criticism from opponents. Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, Biden's energy secretary, predicted Sunday that heating prices will rise this winter regardless of the Biden administration's decision on the pipeline. "Yeah, this is going to happen. It will be more expensive this year than last year," Granholm told CNN.

The administration has yet to decide on what to do with Line 5 and officials were gathering information only to present a clear picture of the situation, according to sources who spoke to Politico.

Line 5 is part of a network that moves crude oil and other petroleum products from western Canada, transporting about 540,000 barrels per day. Petroleum is taken from the pipeline in Escanaba, Michigan.

Jason Hayes, the director of environmental policy at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, blasted the Biden administration for its energy policies, telling Fox News that their work on Line 5 is "just one more example of being divorced from reality."

Travis Scott, Drake sued over Astroworld concert incident

Rappers Travis Scott and Drake have been sued over the incident at the former’s Astroworld Festival on Friday that left eight people dead.

Fox News can confirm Texas attorney Thomas J. Henry filed a lawsuit Sunday against Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster, as well as Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham. The suit also names Live Nation and NRG Stadium.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, the suit is being filed on behalf of concert attendee Kristian Paredes, 23, from Austin, Texas. Paredes reportedly filed the complaint seeking more than $1 million in damages after both rappers allegedly "incited the crowd" and left him injured.

The Astroworld Festival reportedly turned deadly when the crowd surged forward after Drake made an appearance on stage.

At a news conference Saturday afternoon, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed that while the age of one fatality remained unknown, other victims were 14, 16, 21, 21, 23, 23 and 27. The causes of the deaths were not immediately known following what has been referred to as a "mass casualty incident."

Terry Bradshaw slams Packers' Aaron Rodgers over COVID vaccine: 'Learn not to lie because that’s what you did'

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw took a strong stance against Aaron Rodgers Sunday after the Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed he was not vaccinated against COVID-19 despite the initial belief that he had gotten a vaccine.

Bradshaw addressed the Rodgers’ situation during "FOX NFL Sunday," saying Rodgers "lied" about being vaccinated after telling reporters back in August he had been "immunized."

"I’ll give Rodgers some advice: It would be nice if he came to the Naval Academy and learn how to be honest," Bradshaw said while on set at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. "Learn not to lie because that’s what you did, Aaron."

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 this week. After it was reported he would miss 10 days, per league rules for unvaccinated players, concern for how the Packers enforced safety protocols was raised.

Mark Levin, host of "Life, Liberty & Levin," Sunday accused "racist" media members of demonizing "righteous people who believe in diversity."

Speaking about Republican Glenn Youngkin's victory in Virginia last week, he blasted the liberal media's framing of the stunning Democrat defeat.

"Have you seen the media? The media have now turned on ‘White women in the suburbs,’" he said. "Two elections ago, they could not slobber over them enough – because they were voting for Biden, they thought."

