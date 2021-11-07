NFL teams take issue with fairness of COVID protocol standards after Aaron Rodgers vaccine revelation: report

Several NFL teams have taken issue with the Green Bay Packers COVID-19 protocols following this week’s revelation that quarterback Aaron Rodgers was not vaccinated but was maskless in team facilities as if he were, according to one report.

Several coaches and front office executives complained that their teams were held to different standards, according to ESPN.

One executive told the outlet that he received a memo from the league that clearly stated: "Any such individual with bench area access who is not fully vaccinated — except for active players — shall be required to wear masks at all times. Unvaccinated inactive players must also wear masks."

Another called it "B.S.," saying his franchise's players "wore masks all the time."

According to NFL Network , the NFL has begun reviewing video and other evidence as part of its investigation into Green Bay’s compliance with COVID protocols after Rodgers tested positive for the virus and confirmed Friday that he opted for homeopathic treatments during the offseason instead of the vaccine.

"The primary responsibility for enforcement of the COVID protocols within club facilities rests with each club," the league said in a statement. "Failure to properly enforce the protocols has resulted in discipline being assessed against individual clubs in the past."

The NFL is also looking into a Halloween party where Rodgers and several Packers players were seen attending and pictured without masks, a possible violation of the league’s COVID policies.

Sources told ESPN that the Packers are likely facing fines for any violations but no suspensions.

Rodgers took aim at the NFL in his interview on "The Pat McAfee Show" saying he didn’t believe the NFL's policies were based on scientific fact.

"Some of the rules, to me, are not based in science at all. They’re purely trying to out and shame people, like needing to wear a mask at a podium when every person in the room is vaccinated and wearing a mask – makes no sense to me," Rodgers said. "If you got vaccinated to protect yourself from a virus I don’t have as an unvaccinated individual, then why are you worried about anything I could give you?"