Marc Thiessen: Biden admin inflated gas prices by 'declaring war on fossil fuels'

Gas prices spike to 7-year high amid inflation woes, supply chain fears

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Marc Thiessen: Biden has ‘declared war on fossil fuels’ Video

Marc Thiessen: Biden has ‘declared war on fossil fuels’

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen discusses the supply chain crisis and the impact of inflation

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen discussed rising gas prices and inflation on "The Faulkner Focus," and criticized the Biden administration's "war" on the fossil fuel industry. 

INTERNET REACTS TO BRUTAL NEW ECONOMIC DATA: 'NOT WHAT THE WHITE HOUSE WANTS TO SEE'

MARC THIESSEN: Higher gas prices are a result of deliberate choices. The Biden administration declared war on fossil fuels. They have made clear that they intend to put the fossil fuel industry out of business. So we’ve got now only about 528 oil rigs pumping oil—which is half of what it was in 2019 under Trump. That is a result of—when you tell a business you’re going to put them out of business they’re not gonna drill new wells and Wall Street’s not gonna invest in the fossil fuels industry, so they’re exacerbating that.  

