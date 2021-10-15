Marc Thiessen: Biden admin inflated gas prices by 'declaring war on fossil fuels'

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen discussed rising gas prices and inflation on "The Faulkner Focus," and criticized the Biden administration's "war" on the fossil fuel industry.

MARC THIESSEN: Higher gas prices are a result of deliberate choices. The Biden administration declared war on fossil fuels. They have made clear that they intend to put the fossil fuel industry out of business. So we’ve got now only about 528 oil rigs pumping oil—which is half of what it was in 2019 under Trump. That is a result of—when you tell a business you’re going to put them out of business they’re not gonna drill new wells and Wall Street’s not gonna invest in the fossil fuels industry, so they’re exacerbating that.

