Biden admin adds $7,700,000,000 to taxpayer tab with new student debt handout and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...



MONEY MATTERS – Biden admin declares student debt handout, taxpayers will be on hook for $7,700,000,000. Continue reading …

FEELING BLUE – 'Squad' Democrats handed loss after member's sister fails in 3-way race despite major endorsements. Continue reading …

TAKING SHOTS – Fani Willis appears to swipe Trump, says she's drinking 'Grey Goose' after primary win. Continue reading …

HOMEOWNER WARNING – Former TV exec blasts blue state after losing millions in mansion takeover: 'No rights'. Continue reading …

TOOK ITS ‘STOLL’ – Golf star's wife reportedly reached 'breaking point' leading to divorce. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

'FACTUALLY FALSE' – Biden blasted by experts for repeating 'debunked lie' to Black college students. Continue reading …

WELLS NO-GO? – Cornel West headlines reparations, anti-bank rally in DC. Continue reading …

TAKING AIM – GOP AGs ask Supreme Court to hear case launched by Mexico blaming US gun manufacturers for cartel violence. Continue reading …

SHE'S 'LOVIN' IT' – Winner declared in a key primary that could determine who controls Congress. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

GAVEL DOWN – Judge Judy says wayward DAs who led US to dangerous breaking point need to find new jobs. Continue reading …

TENSE CLASH – NBC anchor says network covered Hunter Biden laptop, but it largely dismissed the scandal. Continue reading …

'IT'S HORRIFYING' – James Carville continues to sound alarm on President Biden's re-election struggles. Continue reading …

DOUBLING DOWN – ABC anchor reiterates support for the 'deep state'. Continue reading …

OPINION

GREGG JARRETT – NY v Trump has 'reasonable doubt' written all over it. But with Bragg, Merchan antics, outcome is unknowable. Continue reading …

JON VOIGHT – How I came to portray an ex-KGB agent in 'Reagan.' Continue reading …

-

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Conflicted judges who partner with politically motivated prosecutors are menaces. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Biden sent men with guns to his political opponent's house, turning their bedrooms upside down. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Donald Trump hasn't gotten a fair trial in New York. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – At this point, even if you ever convict Trump of anything, it's not going to matter. Continue reading …









IN OTHER NEWS

SHOW OF FORCE – Parents in red-leaning suburbs outside NYC green-lighting armed security at public schools. Continue reading …

'INCREDIBLE LEGACY' – John Oates calls Hall & Oates' 50-year run a 'miracle,' refuses to return to ‘two-headed monster.' Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test your command of state birds, state songs, pop stars and politics. Continue reading …

BUCKLE UP – Ahead of the ‘100 deadliest days of summer,' here's what teen drivers must know. Continue reading …

FULL CIRCLE – New Orleans zoo celebrates birth of armadillo pups. See video …





WATCH

ALINA HABBA – Judge Juan Merchan is 'intentionally obstructing' the defense's case. See video …

SEN. ERIC SCHMITT – NY v Trump is a 'Soviet-style show trial'. See video …







FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…







THE LAST WORD

"I said from day one, Donald Trump can't get a fair trial in New York, and he's not gotten a fair trial in New York. Joe Biden donor Judge Merchan has been against Donald Trump from day one."

– SEAN HANNITY













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.