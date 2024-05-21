SEAN HANNITY: Donald Trump hasn't gotten a fair trial in New York

Fox News host Sean Hannity shreds the weaponization of justice against President Trump on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: I said from day one, Donald Trump can't get a fair trial in New York, and he's not gotten a fair trial in New York. Joe Biden donor Judge Merchan has been against Donald Trump from day one.

...

The only real crime detail during the case involved, not Donald Trump, but Michael Cohen, their star witness, stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the Trump Organization. They all knew about it, and they never arrested him anyway, or charged him.

As someone on CNN put it: while Trump was supposedly committing a nebulous class E felony, he was the victim of a much more serious class C felony that the prosecution never bothered to charge. Instead, they chose to employ a novel legal theory with an unexplained campaign finance violation in order to up-charge a misdemeanor past their statute of limitations into a felony.

Judge Merchan was more than happy to lend a helping hand. In fact, Merchan even blocked testimony from a former FEC chairman that knows the law, you know, who the defense plans to use to clarify the federal election law. Another biased, disgraceful example of nothing but a Biden-donor, prejudiced judge.