James Carville continues to sound alarm on President Biden's re-election struggles

Democratic strategist James Carville, who has repeatedly warned that the Democratic coalition was struggling to hold on to key blocs of voters, sounded the alarm again on President Biden's re-election campaign struggles on Monday.

He told MSNBC's Jen Psaki during a recent interview that the age issue was "suffocating" Biden and suggested he flip it back on Trump, who is only four-years-younger than 81-year-old Biden. Carville told Biden he needed to stop complaining about the media coverage of his age and negative polling and focus on speaking out against the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion, high drug costs and the minimum wage.

The former Bill Clinton campaign strategist warned for months that the Democratic coalition was losing support from key groups of supporters, including younger voters of color.

"It's horrifying our numbers among younger voters, particularly younger Blacks, younger Latinos … younger people of color. Particularly males," he cautioned in April. "We're not shedding them, they're leaving in droves."

The Democratic strategist has also argued that the president would not replicate the coalition that elected him in 2020, and said young Black males have become very "disengaged."

"I think President Biden could win the election, but I think in terms of identifying which party, in terms of building as you go forward, it — the male detachment in the United States is a significant problem, particularly among what we would call non-White males," he said during a media interview in April.

Carville suggested the Democratic Party's focus on "wokeness" was partially to blame for the coalition losses during an interview with the New York Times' Maureen Dowd.

"Who ever thought it was a good idea to tell people you can’t hug them or you’ve got to be careful or you’ve got to think about names to call them other than the name you know them by?" he asked, before mentioning that "There’s nothing wrong with me being white or you being white or them being Black or me being male or you being female."

"A suspicion of mine is that there are too many preachy females," he told Dowd at the time. "’Don’t drink beer. Don’t watch football. Don’t eat hamburgers. This is not good for you.’"

Carville has also become frustrated with younger voters who are considering not supporting the president because of his age.

"‘James, young voters are just not into this. It’s two candidates, one’s in their 80s, one is almost in their 80s, they’re concerned about things that Washington politicians, and you just can’t blame them for—‘ Oh, sh--. F--- you!" Carville yelled. "Are you watching what is happening in the Supreme Court?"

He said in the video posted in late April that young people would have no rights left if Trump gets elected.

Carville lamented in a recent video posted to his YouTube channel that the Democratic Party's efforts so far haven't worked.

"Trump’s more ahead than he’s ever been," Carville said in early May. "It’s going the wrong way. It’s not working. Everything that we’re throwing is spaghetti at a wall, and none of it is sticking, me included. It's hard starting your 80th year, and like everyone else I have an opinion of myself. And the opinion I've come to is, I don’t matter."

He said they needed to come up with a different strategy, because what they were doing was "really not working."

Biden and Trump recently agreed to participate in two debates, which was seen by some in the media as a necessary shake-up for Biden following the results of a New York Times poll showing the president trailing the presumptive GOP nominee in nearly every key swing state.

With just under six months to go until Election Day, Trump leads Biden among registered voters 49%-42% in Arizona, 49%-39% in Georgia, 49%-42% in Michigan, 50%-38% in Nevada, and edges the president 47%-44% in Pennsylvania, with Biden narrowly on top in Wisconsin 47%-45%, according to the results of a New York Times poll published in early May.

