Beijing enacts contentious Hong Kong security law despite protests, US warnings

China approves controversial Hong Kong security law despite US warnings

Beijing increasing its grip on Hong Kong after passing a security law that critics say undermines the semi-autonomous territory’s judicial independence. Beijing passed the national security law that the Hong Kong media says will allow Beijing to crack down on any activity there that authorities deem subversive with secessionist aims.

Tam Yiu-Chung, Hong Kong's sole representative to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, confirmed to reporters Tuesday that the law had been passed. He said punishments would not include the death penalty, but did not elaborate on further details such as whether the law could be applied retroactively.

"We hope the law will serve as a deterrent to prevent people from stirring up trouble," Tam said in the interview. "Don't let Hong Kong be used as a tool to split the country." Click here for more on our top story.

Pentagon says 'no corroborating' evidence to stand up NYT report on Russian bounties

The Defense Department said late Monday that there is “no corroborating evidence” to support the explosive New York Times report last week that said the Russian military offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

The report sent shock waves through Washington and prompted President Trump to outright deny knowing anything about the intel cited in the report.

“To date, DOD has no corroborating evidence to validate the recent allegations found in open-source reports. Regardless, we always take the safety and security of our forces in Afghanistan—and around the world—most seriously and therefore continuously adopt measures to prevent harm from potential threats,” Jonathan Hoffman, the chief Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement. Click here for more.

Dems tweet then delete post about Trump's Mt. Rushmore Fourth of July Event

The Democrats, the official Twitter account of the Democratic National Committee, raised eyebrows on Monday night for accusing President Trump of "glorifying white supremacy" after he scheduled a Fourth of July celebration at Mount Rushmore.

Trump is set to attend a fireworks display at the iconic landmark that honors George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

But a tweet from the Democrats' official Twitter page took issue with the president for holding the event there and shared a link to an article published by The Guardian last week about the criticism he has received from the Native American community.

"Trump has disrespected Native communities time and again," The Democrats wrote. "He's attempted to limit their voting rights and blocked critical pandemic relief. Now he's holding a rally glorifying white supremacy at Mount Rushmore- a region once sacred to tribal communities." Click here for more.

