China locks down county amid coronavirus surge linked to Beijing market

China has put the 400,000 inhabitants of a county near Beijing on another coronavirus lockdown in response to a new outbreak, according to reports Monday.

The new restrictions on movement have been imposed in Anxin, part of Hebei province, 90 miles southwest of Beijing.

Health officials said Anxin would be “fully enclosed and controlled” — the same strict measures imposed at the height of the pandemic in the city of Wuhan earlier this year, Agence France-Presse reported.

Only essential workers are free to leave their homes, while one member of a household is allowed to go out once a day to shop for necessities, the BBC reported.

No non-residents will be allowed to enter buildings, communities or villages, according to the BBC. Violators could be punished by the police.

Anxin has had 18 new coronavirus cases since the beginning of the recent surge in Beijing two weeks ago.

In Beijing, 14 new cases of the virus were reported Sunday, bringing the total number of cases since a mid-June outbreak at a food market to 311, the BBC reported.

While this is a small number –­ in comparison to the thousands of daily case numbers in the U.S. and South America –­ China moved quickly to contain any spread, according to the BBC.