Barrasso urges Trump, Senate to move forward to fill Supreme Court vacancy

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Barrasso calls for speedy SCOTUS confirmation, says Dems will ‘blow up Senate’ anyway

Senate GOP Conference Chairman John Barrasso called on President Trump and his Senate colleagues Sunday to move forward on a nominee to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, warning whatever they do, Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and his Democratic caucus will "blow up the Senate" if they take power in 2021.

Barrasso, R-Wyo., noted on "Fox News @ Night" when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., balked at scheduling a hearing for President Obama's 2016 SCOTUS nominee, D.C. Circuit Judge Merrick B. Garland, it was on account of "the Biden Rule."

In 1992, the current Democratic presidential nominee was a U.S. senator from Delaware, who took to the floor and made a speech calling on the legislative body not to hold any potential hearings for nominees offered by then-President George H.W. Bush. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



In other developments:

- Trump takes swipe at Murkowski after she opposes Senate taking up SCOTUS confirmation

- Mark Levin rips Democrats in Supreme Court clash: ‘They hate the Constitution’

- Alexander: McConnell doing what Dems 'would do if the shoe were on the other foot' with SCOTUS nomination

- Graham: Dems telling me how to handle SCOTUS picks is like 'arsonists advising the Fire Department'



Trump calls California deputies injured in ambush shooting, wishes them ‘speedy recovery’

The two deputies injured during an ambush shooting in California Sept. 12, received a call from President Trump last week as they were recovering in the hospital, according to authorities.

The deputies, a 31-year-old mother, and a 24-year-old man, were in their marked patrol vehicle outside a Metro train station in Compton on Sept. 12, when police said a suspect approached the passenger-side window, shot them multiple times, and ran from the scene around 7 p.m.

Photos captured the moment that the female deputy -- who is a mother of a six-year-old boy, received a call from the president. She was in critical but stable condition after being shot in the jaw and arms, reports said.

Due to her injuries, she could only write down her response, which was relayed to Trump by an LASD sergeant, who sat next to the deputy and her husband in the ICU.



Both of the deputies and their families were very appreciative of the call!" the LASD wrote. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Reward in LA County deputies' 'ambush' shooting hits $675G as manhunt continues: report

- LA police searching for potential witness caught on video near scene of deputy ambush

- Los Angeles-area man falsely accused in deputies shooting speaks out

- Deputy shot in Compton attack released from hospital



‘Schitt's Creek’ makes history at Emmys, first series to sweep all major comedy awards

“Schitt’s Creek,” a comedy about a successful businessman and his family who go bankrupt and move to a small town to start over, starring father and son team Eugene and Daniel Levy, took home prizes for best comedy, writing, directing, and acting, earning the show a total of seven awards Sunday.

After snagging the awards, the cast of the show opened up about the historic wins.



"It is absolutely incredible," said Daniel Levy, star and creator of the show, of the major successes. "My dad [and co-star Eugene Levy] said it best earlier tonight, that it feels like a dream that you don't want to wake up from to be perfectly honest."

The show aired for six seasons and found massive success on Netflix within the last few years. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Anthony Anderson highlights Black Lives Matter in 2020 Emmys speech

- Mark Ruffalo urges Americans to vote for 'compassion and kindness' in Emmys speech about nation's diversity

- Emmys 2020: 'Schitt's Creek' sweeps; 'Succession' takes top honor as coronavirus looms over a political show

- David Letterman re-wears tuxedo -- and recycles jokes -- from 1986 Emmys hosting gig for 2020 show



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



TODAY'S MUST-READS:

- Pelosi confuses some during interview on SCOTUS fight

- Kim Klacik releases new campaign video after viral hit

- Chicago postal workers threaten to stop delivering mail after multiple employees shot on the job

- Woman suspected of sending ricin to White House arrested near Canada border

- Nebraska bar owner charged with shooting and killing protester takes his own life

- Russell Wilson, Seahawks hang on to defeat Patriots in nail-biter



THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- US judge blocks Commerce Department order to remove WeChat from app stores

- Oil prices fall as Libya to begin output; Gulf rigs halt production due to storms

- United Airlines, unions call for 6-month extension of federal aid, restart of stimulus negotiations

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."



SOME PARTING WORDS

Steve Hilton lashed out at people unwilling to talk to each other because of differing political views on Sunday’s ‘The Next Revolution.’



Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.



Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.



Fox News First is compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.