Russell Wilson, Seahawks hang on to defeat Patriots in nail-biter

Cam Newton had already run for two touchdowns inside the Seattle Seahawks’ 2-yard line on Sunday night so with 4 seconds left it appeared the defense knew what was coming.

The New England Patriots quarterback snapped the ball and tried to run the ball into the end zone for the third time but was upended by defensive end L.J. Collier, ending the game and giving the Seahawks a very narrow 35-30 victory.

DEVIN MCCOURTY PAYS TRIBUTE TO JAMES WHITE AFTER HIS FATHER DIES IN CAR CRASH: 'WE LOVE YOU, BRO'

Russell Wilson said he had “no doubt” he was the best quarterback in the NFL and on Sunday he might have silenced anyone who dismissed his belief.

Wilson threw five touchdown passes in the Seahawks’ defeat of the Patriots. He had 288 passing yards and an interception, which was returned for a touchdown by Devin McCourty in the first quarter.

That was Wilson’s only mistake. His five touchdown passes were to five different receivers – DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, David Moore, Chris Carson and Freddie Swain.

BILL BELICHICK, PETE CARROLL TO SET NFL RECORD WHEN SEAHAWKS TAKE ON THE PATRIOTS IN WEEK 2

Carson finished with 72 yards on the ground as well.

While Newton didn’t get the victory, he definitely made it feel like the Patriots aren’t missing a beat without Tom Brady.

He was 30-for-44 with 397 passing yards, a touchdown pass to Jakob Johnson, and the two rushing touchdowns.

Julian Edelman finished with eight catches for 179 yards.

New England was also without James White. He was a surprising healthy scratch for the game. But minutes before kickoff it was reported that his father had died in a car crash and his mother was also injured. White went back to attend to his parents.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Seahawks moved to 2-0 on the season. The Patriots fell to 1-1.