Baltimore police reveal how they caught felon accused of tech CEO murder and rapes, arson

A Baltimore felon with a history of sexual violence who police say murdered a tech entrepreneur and brutally attacked another couple in a pair of home invasion attacks has been captured after a two-day manhunt.

Jason Dean Billingsley, a 32-year-old who served less than a third of his 30-year sentence for rape, is accused of bludgeoning Pava Marie LaPere to death in her West Franklin Street apartment building Monday morning. She was named to Forbes' "30 Under 30" list earlier this year in the social impact category.

Less than two weeks ago, Billingsley is suspected of another violent home invasion that nearly killed a local couple.

Police allege he broke into a home on Edmondson Avenue and attacked the couple there, raping the woman and nearly killing them both before lighting it on fire with a 5-year-old inside as well.

Both adults were hospitalized in critical condition, according to police, and the child was rescued without suffering physical injuries.

According to authorities, investigators are reviewing additional unsolved cases all the way back to October 2022, after Billingsley's release from prison, to check for signs of his involvement.

Billingsley has a violent criminal history stretching back to 2009, when court records show he was convicted of felony assault. He was already on probation at the time.

"There's no way in hell he should have been out on the street," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said during a Tuesday news briefing.

But Billingsley served only about seven years of his 30-year rape sentence before the state released him from custody.