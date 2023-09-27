Expand / Collapse search
Murdered Baltimore tech CEO latest victim of progressive criminal justice, experts say

Pava Marie LaPere found bludgeoned to death Monday as police hunt ex-con suspect Jason Billingsley

Michael Ruiz By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Youth-involved shootings skyrocket in Baltimore Video

Youth-involved shootings skyrocket in Baltimore

President of the Maryland Fraternal Order of Police Clyde Boatwright says former political leaders and social media fueled youth homicide rates in Baltimore on ‘America’s Newsroom.’

Maryland tech CEO Pava Marie LaPere is the latest victim of progressive criminal justice reform and the "decarceration" movement – a push to let prisoners free, according to experts.

Police found LaPere, 26, dead in her West Franklin Street apartment in Baltimore Monday morning. Her body showed signs of blunt force trauma, according to authorities.

She had been named to Forbes' "30 Under 30" list this year for the social impact category in her work as founder and "chief ecosystems officer" of EcoMap Technologies, a 30-person software and data firm based in Baltimore.

Her suspected killer, 32-year-old Jason Dean Billingsley, is an ex-con who was released from a 30-year sentence for rape he began in 2015. Half of the sentence had been suspended, however, he still spent only about seven years in prison, court records show, despite assault convictions in 2009 and 2011.

BALTIMORE POLICE WARN SUSPECT AT LEARGE IN FEMALE CEO SLAYING WILL ‘KILL’ AND ‘RAPE’

Pava LaPere green tank top smiling

Pava LaPere in her X profile photo, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. LaPere was found dead Monday with blunt force trauma in Baltimore. City police are seeking an ex-con named Jason Billingsley on murder charges. (Pava LaPere/X)

"This individual will kill, and he will rape," acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said during a news briefing Tuesday. "He will do anything he can to cause harm."

Authorities are urging Baltimore residents to "be aware" of their surroundings as the hunt for the suspected killer continues, and they are looking into a potential connection to at least one other case.

Police responded to a reported arson on Sept. 19 and rescued a family of three. The parents were both hospitalized in critical condition, but a 5-year-old in the home was unharmed. 

WHO IS JASON BILLINGSLEY, ACCUSED OF KILLING BALTIMORE TECH CEO PAVA MARIE LAPERE?

Neo-classical building where LaPere lived

Exterior view of the apartment building where Pava LaPere was murdered in Baltimore on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. The 26-year-old CEO was found dead in her apartment Monday morning. (Annabelle Gordon/CNP for Fox News Digital)

On Monday, police found LaPere partially disrobed on the roof of her apartment building in the Mount Vernon neighborhood, according to the Baltimore Banner newspaper.

"The first thing I think about is here we are again, with a situation where a sexual offender, a heavy-duty sexual offender, was let out early," said John Kelly, a criminal profiler and president of STALK Inc. "Right away I go back to the Memphis jogger."

Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher was abducted during a pre-dawn jog last year. Days later, police found her body behind a vacant home. They soon arrested Cleotha Abston, a 39-year-old ex-con who had recently been released from prison and was suspected in prior rapes, kidnappings and robberies.

Pava Marie LaPere seen smiling while wearing a sweater

Pava Marie LaPere seen smiling in a picture posted to Instagram. (Instagram)

"This will continue to go on until people realize that these extreme violence sexual offenders usually do not get better in prison," he said. "The bottom line is, it doesn't seem that they can be rehabilitated. We have strong historical evidence that after they get out they re-offend."

Another example, Kelly said, is suspected Austin, Texas, serial killer Raul Meza Jr., who shot a man in 1975, killed a girl in 1982 and was just arrested in connection with the deaths of his former probation officer Jesse Fraga, 80, and 66-year-old Gloria Lofton. He is also suspected in at least eight additional cold cases. 

AUSTIN HAS ITS FIRST KNOWN SERIAL KILLER IN 138 YEARS, BUT QUESTIONS REMAIN ON RAINEY STREET DEATHS

Jason Billingsley mugshot

This image provided by the Baltimore Police Department shows Jason Dean Billingsley. Police said Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, they are searching for Billingsley, suspected in the death of Pava LaPere, 26, the founder of a Baltimore tech startup who was found dead after being reported missing late Monday morning. (Baltimore Police Dept. via AP)

Meza had served 11 years of a 30-year sentence in the rape and murder of 8-year-old Kendra Page.

Violent sex predators tend to become model inmates while locked up, Kelly said, because they want to get out and commit more crimes.

"There's no hiccups that he would've had in prison, because they wouldn't have let him out," he said of Billingsley.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, however, criticized Billingsley's early release.

Officials deliver news briefing with mugshot of Jason Billingsley on screen

From left to right, State's Attorney for Baltimore City Ivan J. Bates, Baltimore Police Commissioner Rich Worley and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott hold a press conference about the murder of Pava LaPere at BPD headquarters on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, in Baltimore. A photo of the suspect, Jason Billingsley, is displayed on the TV. LaPere, the founder of a successful Baltimore tech startup, was discovered dead after being reported missing on Monday, Sept. 25. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner via AP)

"There's no way in hell he should have been out on the street," Scott said, later adding, "We're tired of talking about the same people committing the same kind of crimes over and over again."

Kelly said the early release of violent sex offenders is "a growing epidemic" and warned that they can become more likely to murder their victims after they get a new taste of freedom.

"They learn pretty fast that the way to stay out of prison is to not have a witness, so they kill most of the time for witness disposal," he said. "It's also ritualistic and part of a fantasy."

Many, but not all, serial killers are rapists before they become killers, he added.

"Progressive reforms have left us all vulnerable, and these politicians have been gaslighting us all of the way," said Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD sergeant and a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

Fox News' Adam Sabes contributed to this report.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports