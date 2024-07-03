Atlanta police investigating triple shooting that killed 2 young teens, $50K reward available

Atlanta authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in connection with a triple shooting on Tuesday that left two 13-year-old boys dead and an 11-year-old wounded.

Lamon Freeman, who was supposed to turn 14 years old on Tuesday, and Ja'Kody Davis, 13, were both killed after being struck by bullets in the Oakland City neighborhood, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

The 11-year-old boy who was shot is Ja'Kody's younger brother, Dontavious Davis, and is in the hospital in "stable condition," per Atlanta police.

ATLANTA BUS HIJACKING SUSPECT HAD 19 PRIOR ARRESTS, MENTAL ILLNESSES, FAMILY SAYS

Atlanta police said officers responded to an apartment complex located at 1043 Sparks Street SW at around 12:36 a.m. on Tuesday following reports of juveniles shot. When officers arrived at the location, three young boys were found with gunshot wounds.

Grady EMS pronounced one of the 13-year-old boys dead at the scene while the other 13-year-old died later at the hospital.

ATLANTA POLICE RELEASE BODYCAM VIDEO OF JUDGE'S ARREST AFTER SHE ALLEGEDLY PUSHED OFFICER

Homicide Unit Commander Lt. Andrew Smith told reporters at the scene Tuesday morning that the shooting did not take place inside an apartment, but in a stairwell outside individual residences.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting, if any, or any further details surrounding what led up to it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No suspects are in custody in connection with the triple shooting, but a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest is being offered by Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta and Atlanta police's Homicide Unit.

Tips can be sent to Atlanta detectives at 404-546-4235 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.