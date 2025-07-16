AOC hosts far-left’s new star Trump brands ‘communist’ and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. AOC hosts far-left’s new star Trump brands ‘communist’

2. Senate Republicans advance $9B spending cut bill despite Democratic opposition

3. Late congressman's daughter wins Arizona Democratic primary

DIGITAL GHOST HUNT – Any tie Bryan Kohberger has to 'Pappa Rodger' could become clear when gag order is lifted.

TOXIC VOWS – Doctor accused of murdering wife confronts courtroom allegations of serial cheating.

LOCKED UP – Details emerge after suspect in anti-ICE Texas ambush case gets captured by FBI.

HOLLYWOOD HORROR – 'American Idol' exec, husband may have been killed days before bodies were discovered.

SPIDER'S WEB – Customs officials left 'speechless' after finding what was crawling inside cake shipment.

DIPLOMATIC DEMOLITION – Officials flag surprising revelations from deep State Department cuts.

POLICY SHIFT AHEAD – Trump admin refines EEOC approach to transgender workplace discrimination claims.

'BALANCED APPROACH' – Bipartisan immigration bill offers legal status for migrants without citizenship path.

CASH IN YOUR POCKET – Here's the money people in each state could pocket under Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill.'

'FEEL ANY REMORSE?' – Gavin Newsom drops F-bomb after he's surprised by Joe Rogan question on podcast.

BLAME GAME – 'The View' co-hosts fire back at Obama: 'Pointing the finger at the wrong person.'

MALE VOTE MATTERS – Former NBC host Chuck Todd rips Democratic Party for struggling with men.

CAMPUS CRACKDOWN – Trump urged to create new contract with universities as voter trust plummets.

SAXBY CHAMBLISS – If America doesn't shape the world, our rivals will.

CHAD WOLF – Retailers caught red-handed using Trump's tariffs as cover for price gouging.

RESCUE MISSION – Business owner offering one-way flights to get homeless out of California.

NATURAL BOOST – The key to living longer could be tied to a surprising substance.

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on space steps and racing roots.

EPIC HISTORY – MLB All-Star Game gets decided in incredible swing-off.

SKY'S THE LIMIT – Wellness advocate pushes to make America's air healthy again.

VIVEK RAMASWAMY – Trump will always put America first with immigration.

KATIE PAVLICH – Pam Bondi should do a press conference to answer some of these questions.

