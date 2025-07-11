If America doesn’t shape the world, our rivals will

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

From President Ronald Reagan’s Cold War diplomacy to President Donald Trump targeting Iran’s illicit nuclear program, one truth has never changed: when the United States shows up, the world is safer, and America is stronger.

I’ve seen this time and time again, whether working on counterterrorism policy in the House of Representatives or helping steer national intelligence strategy in the Senate. We don’t project strength by retreating from the world. We do it by assuming leadership, building partnerships and investing in the world to protect our own national interests.

That’s why the rescission proposal being considered by Congress should concern every American who values national security, global stability and the economic well-being of communities right here at home. This is a threat we cannot ignore.

The proposal would cancel billions in newly approved funds for national security, global health, economic development and humanitarian programs. These resources are designed to help the United States compete with our rivals, counter authoritarian regimes, prevent regional collapse and support front-line partners.

It is time for a clear conversation about accountability in international assistance. The Trump administration has rightly terminated programs that do not serve our national interests. Some have claimed the rescission targets unused or expired funds. That is incorrect. The bulk of the cuts would affect resources just passed by Congress in March that are designated for urgent national security needs, not programs that have already been terminated. Simply put, we cannot terminate the same programs twice.

Effective international assistance is a strategic investment that advances long-term U.S. interests. When we partner with emerging economies, help stabilize volatile regions and provide tools to fight poverty, disease and hunger, we are not just doing good. We are being smart.

This approach helps prevent crises that might otherwise require U.S. military involvement. We are blunting the spread of extremism before it metastasizes. It also counters the influence campaigns of adversaries like China, Iran and Russia, who will step in if we step back.

While China is steadily increasing its diplomatic influence, the U.S. is considering sharp drawdowns that will weaken our influence in key regions. The rescission proposal is one of several that, together, would reduce our national security footprint around the world by as much as 85% and undermine American influence at a critical time.

This is where principle meets practicality. As a nation, we have always believed in helping those in need, not only because it’s right, but also because it builds a more stable, prosperous and secure world. That’s a win-win for America.

Trump has emphasized that American power should reflect American priorities. That’s why we now have an opportunity to refocus, not gut, U.S. international assistance as a powerful tool to ensure it serves our people, our economy and our security.

This is a time to strengthen how we use U.S. international assistance, making sure it delivers results for the American people and supports the future we aim to shape. Because when we lead with strength, we prevent threats from reaching our shores and shape a safer, more secure future.

If America withdraws, others will move forward with different values and goals. Our leadership remains essential.