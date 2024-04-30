Antisemitic mob ramps up violence to seize control of Columbia dean's building and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

‘HAMILTON HALL’ HORROR – Antisemitic mob ramps up violence at Columbia University to seize control of dean's building. Continue reading …

A QUIET PLACE – Judge's possible next move could reshape crucial aspect of Trump's strategy. Continue reading …

INTENTIONAL KILLINGS – Suspect identified as fourth law enforcement officer dies from warrant shootout in Charlotte. Continue reading …

COP OUT – ‘Woke’ California prosecutor ‘ironically in charge of ethics’ charged with felonies. Continue reading …

‘I’M DOWN HERE’ – Tornado survivor buried alive as Mother Nature unleashed death and destruction. Continue reading …





POLITICS

‘HOSTILE ATMOSPHERE’ – Experts warn Senate gridlock could worsen with Romney, Sinema, Manchin retirements. Continue reading …

'PROTOCOL AND RESPECT DICTATES' – Dem mayor's spokesperson defends meeting with controversial pro-CCP official. Continue reading …

‘DEEP CONCERNS’ – GOP senators demand NPR ‘start a course correction’ after bias scandal. Continue reading …

'SHE’S BACK' – Ex-lawmaker offering Cameo videos with drag queen alter ego in latest scheme. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

ACCESS DENIED – Columbia faculty attempted to block certain students, press from entering anti-Israel encampment.

‘RISE UP’ – Biden scolds media to get 'serious' after softball interview with Howard Stern. Continue reading …

TOUGH CHOICE – Students weigh in on 2024 election, admit they'll vote Biden 'even if he's ancient.' Continue reading …

SNIPPY SPEAKER – Pelosi accuses MSNBC host of being a Trump 'apologist' for adding context to job numbers. Continue reading …









OPINION

TULSI GABBARD – For Love of Country: Why it's time to leave the Democratic Party behind. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – Biden White House signals pessimism about election in surprising way. Continue reading …







PRIME TIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Voters see that it's Biden, not Trump, who blew it. Continue reading ...

JESSE WATTERS – The media is a joke and Biden can't take one. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Biden's walking a tightrope despite his bad balance. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Biden has finally begun making some public appearances to disprove the notion that he's dead. Continue reading ...

IN OTHER NEWS

‘CONNECTION TO THE PAST’ – Homeowner in Michigan discovers stunning time capsule in kitchen ceiling. Continue reading …

SURPRISE WEAPON – Cancer immunity gets a boost from one common nutrient, study finds. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – From pop performers to popular pups, how well do you know our nation? Continue reading …

CAP CHAOS – Falcons put in 'terrible' situation with QB pick after Kirk Cousins signing, ex-NFL player says. Continue reading …

STAR OF THE SHOW – A four-legged ring bearer delights wedding attendees in an unusual moment. See video …











WATCH

‘FOX NEWS @ NIGHT’ – Liberty University holds public prayer gathering amid anti-Israel protests. See video …

BRIT HUME – Kristi Noem dog controversy is ‘damaging.’ See video …













FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…









THE LAST WORD

"Now, as tensions are rising across the country, the president, a self-proclaimed healer of souls, has gone noticeably missing and quiet. He desperately needs his radical base to show up for him in November. So, Joe has been trashing Netanyahu and Israel while trying to ignore the hate-filled protests of the left. He's trying to walk a tightrope. And as we all know, well, Biden does not have very good balance in any regard."

– SEAN HANNITY

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.