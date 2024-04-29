Vanderbilt students pick sides in 2024 election: Voting for Biden 'even if he's ancient'

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Vanderbilt University students shared their top voter priorities and which candidate they're likely to support in the upcoming presidential election.

"I don't really like either option, so that's where I'm at," Lexi told Fox News Digital about the likely match-up between President Biden and former President Trump. "I don't know."

Tommy said he would vote for "whoever’s going to legalize marijuana."

Lloyd said he was "almost certainly going to be voting for President Joe Biden."

"Just because I've liked a lot of what he's done," Lloyd told Fox News Digital. "In terms of policy, I know he doesn't have the best image, so to speak. I don't know why."

Immigration, inflation, the Israel-Gaza war and abortion are some of the issues top of mind for voters leading up to November's election. While more Americans trust Biden to better handle issues like abortion and climate change compared to his Republican challenger, Trump leads on issues involving the economy, foreign policy and border security, according to a March Fox News poll.

"For me, climate change is a big issue that I focus on when I vote," Madeline said. "But more than that, I think candidates that allow for civil discourse to be part of the way that they conduct politics is important to me."

Marin said "protecting women's rights" is the most important issue to her.

"That's definitely something I consider when voting," she said.

Lloyd said he's looking for "progressivism" when casting his ballot, as well as a candidate who supports abortion rights and will lower housing costs.

"I care a lot about moving our society to a state where people can live happily and freely," he said.

A new Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday found the presidential race was neck-and-neck between Biden and Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee, tied at 46% support. Biden continues to lead Trump 45%-37% among people ages 18 to 29, a Harvard Youth Poll by the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics found earlier this month.

While several students said they were still undecided about who they'll vote for in November, some said they were planning to vote for Biden.

"Yeah, not Trump," Lexi said. "I'll go Democratic, probably."

"In class, we talk about not just voting based on what you've done historically, like actually listening and thinking about it," she continued. "Right now, I think my views align more with the Democratic Party, but I will be educating myself and making sure I know exactly what's happening – but not Trump."

Lloyd said "anybody who knows how to read the news" and who's keeping up with policy changes will "see that Joe Biden is an excellent president."

"I would even go so far as to say he's a top 15 president in history," he continued. "So, even if he's ancient, I'm still going to be voting for him because he's shown that him and his Cabinet can get things done."