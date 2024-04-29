Expand / Collapse search
Pelosi accuses MSNBC host of being a Trump 'apologist' for adding context to job numbers

Defending Trump 'may be your role,' Pelosi said to Katy Tur, 'but it ain’t mine'

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., snapped at MSNBC host Katy Tur for saying that the job market under Trump’s presidency was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., snapped at MSNBC host Katy Tur Monday for saying that the job market during Trump’s presidency was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I have sympathy and respect for everybody who votes," Pelosi said on "Katy Tur Reports." "I’m just glad people vote. I know some of them would never - will always reject those of us who might look different to them in leadership or the rest, and that’s that, but there are those who have real legitimate concerns about immigration, globalization, innovation, and what does that mean for their job and their family’s future, and we have to address those concerns, and Joe Biden is doing that."

Pelosi went on to credit Biden, arguing he "created 9 million jobs in his term in office. Donald Trump has the worst record of job loss of any president, so we just have to make sure people know."

Tur pushed back by giving context to the numbers, "That was a global pandemic."

Pelosi paused for a moment and then snapped, "He had the worst record of any president. We’ve had other concerns in our country. If you want to be an apologist for Donald Trump, that may be your role, but it ain’t mine."

Tur responded, "I don’t think that anybody can accuse me of that."

Pelosi talked through Tur’s response and said, "No, but let me just say, as the Speaker of the House, we put forth a $3 trillion bill, $3 trillion of investment in communities and the rest, and that stimulates the economy."

Pelosi also rejected the prospect of a second Trump term, saying, "You’ll have to forgive me. I cannot subscribe to the fact that he would be the President of the United States."

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.