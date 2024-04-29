Ex-lawmaker George Santos offering Cameo videos with his drag queen alter ego

Disgraced former Rep. George Santos announced his latest money grab on Monday by offering Cameo videos with his alleged drag queen alter ego "Kitara."

"Y'all weren't ready for this drop? I've decided to bring Kitara out of the closet after 18 years!" Santos, a Republican, posted on X, formerly Twitter.

For $350, Santos is offering videos featuring his drag alter ego Kitara Ravache.

Santos previously denied ever dressing as a drag queen or associating with drag queens.

"The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or "performed" as a drag Queen is categorically false. The media continues to make outrageous claims about my life while I am working to deliver results," Santos wrote in a previous post on X.

Days after his post on X, Santos admitted he dressed up as a woman "for fun" at a party in Brazil, but denied ever performing as a drag queen.

"No, I was not a drag queen in Brazil, guys. I was young, and I had fun at a festival. Sue me for having a life," Santos told reporters, according to the New York Post.

Santos claimed his campaign with Kitara would only last a couple of days, with 10% of the proceeds going to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which donates to first responders and military veterans, and another 10% going to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.

This comes as Santos announced last week that he was ending his independent campaign to re-enter the House less than two months into his run.

"I have decided to withdraw from my independent run for NY-1," Santos announced via social media on Tuesday. "I don’t want my run to be portrayed as a reprisal against Nick Lalota."

Santos was running to unseat Rep. Nick LaLota — a Republican who represents New York's 1st Congressional District — after being expelled from Congress earlier this year.

Santos was expelled a year into his first term in the House in the wake of a scathing House Ethics Committee report that found he misused campaign funds on luxury items and OnlyFans, among other things.

He has not been convicted of a crime, but he has been indicted on multiple counts related to wire fraud, identity theft, falsification of records, credit card fraud and other charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

A trial date for Santos has been set for Sept. 9. However, prosecutors have asked the judge to move the trial to May or June.

Fox News Digital reached out to Santos for comment, but has not yet heard back.

