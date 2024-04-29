LAURA INGRAHAM: Voters see that it's Biden, not Trump, who blew it

Fox News' Laura Ingraham explains why the White House, Democrats and the "regime media" are in a "full-blown panic" in her opening monologue Monday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: These putrid economic numbers are just one indicator among many pointing to a possible Trump win in November. And it has the White House, the Democrats and the regime media in a full-blown panic. Now, they know that if the election were covered fairly, if Biden were forced to do debates, he wouldn't have a chance. So they need to convince voters that an actual campaign is bad for America.

Now this is just goofy. The journal elites are now just inventing fictional narratives on the spot. The truth is, most voters know that Biden kept COVID restrictions in place far longer than he had to. And they see that Trump rushed the government into action to help the people, and that pre-pandemic, the economy was rocking, and it was set up to rock again in January 2021. And then came Biden. So smart voters see that it's Biden, not Trump, who blew it, and you bet they're mad. But here's a dose of reality for our friends in the press. For years now, you have failed to cover the real failures of the administration.

You gaslit us about how well the economy was doing, and then you pretended that Ukraine was winning when it wasn't. And then you claim that things were returning to normal, when instead, the hard left has become increasingly antisemitic and anti-American. We tried to warn you, but you wouldn't listen.

Americans want a government that will help them, not one that despises them. And come November, they have a pretty good chance of getting what they want.