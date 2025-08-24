Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

South Carolina

'All Clear' issued after active shooter reported on the University of South Carolina’s Columbia campus

Students and staff told to evacuate or barricade as police investigated incident at Columbia campus

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published | Updated
close
University of South Carolina warned students amid reports of an active shooter Video

University of South Carolina warned students amid reports of an active shooter

An active shooter alert was played at the University of South Carolina. The school now says there was no evidence of a shooter. (Credit: Joe Foxx)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The University of South Carolina issued an "all clear" after the school warned of reports of an active shooter on campus Sunday evening.

Campus officials added there was no ongoing emergency.

Earlier in the evening, the school ordered students and staff on its Columbia campus to shelter in place, saying an active shooter had been reported near the Thomas Cooper Library.

The school said the library would remain closed, despite the fact that no shooting took place.

VILLANOVA UNIVERSITY ISSUES ACTIVE SHOOTER ALERT AMID ORIENTATION EVENTS

University of South Carolina at Columbia

Police responded to the University of South Carolina at Columbia on Sunday night after reports of an active shooter, though the "all clear" was given after discovering there was no evidence of a threat. (WACH)

An alert went out just after 6:30 p.m. ET, warning people to avoid the area and to evacuate or barricade if necessary.

Officials later said there was no evidence of an active shooter.

ACTIVE SHOOTER REPORTED ON CAMPUS OF EMORY UNIVERSITY IN ATLANTA

"Police are searching affected buildings," officials said on the alert system. 

The all clear was given after 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Last week, parents were dropping their kids off at Villanova University in Pennsylvania and attending an orientation mass when the school went on lockdown because of reports of an active shooter.

ACTIVE SHOOTER REPORT PROMPTS MASSIVE POLICE RESPONSE IN MIDTOWN MANHATTAN BUSINESS DISTRICT

University of South Carolina campus

The University of South Carolina issued an "all clear" after reports of an active shooter on campus Sunday evening. (WACH)

An alert warning of a possible shooter on campus interrupted the annual freshman orientation mass where parents were saying goodbye to their kids.

Villanova President Peter Donohue later described the incident as a "cruel hoax."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There was no active shooter, no injuries and no evidence of firearms present on campus," Donohue wrote in a statement to Fox News.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.
Close modal

Continue