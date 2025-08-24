'All Clear' issued after active shooter reported on the University of South Carolina’s Columbia campus

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The University of South Carolina issued an "all clear" after the school warned of reports of an active shooter on campus Sunday evening.

Campus officials added there was no ongoing emergency.

Earlier in the evening, the school ordered students and staff on its Columbia campus to shelter in place, saying an active shooter had been reported near the Thomas Cooper Library.

The school said the library would remain closed, despite the fact that no shooting took place.

An alert went out just after 6:30 p.m. ET, warning people to avoid the area and to evacuate or barricade if necessary.

Officials later said there was no evidence of an active shooter.

"Police are searching affected buildings," officials said on the alert system.

The all clear was given after 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Last week, parents were dropping their kids off at Villanova University in Pennsylvania and attending an orientation mass when the school went on lockdown because of reports of an active shooter.

An alert warning of a possible shooter on campus interrupted the annual freshman orientation mass where parents were saying goodbye to their kids.

Villanova President Peter Donohue later described the incident as a "cruel hoax."

"There was no active shooter, no injuries and no evidence of firearms present on campus," Donohue wrote in a statement to Fox News.