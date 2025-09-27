House Republican says teen son's school promotes 'non-monosexual identities' in AM announcements, urges action

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Republican lawmaker is sounding the alarm after her son’s high school aired segments on its student-run television program regarding "Bisexual Plus Awareness Week."

Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, posted on X about the segment, saying that it was "so bad and inappropriate" that she refused to share it.

"As a mom and as a legislator, I am so appalled the school is promoting sexual content to minors. What administrators approved this content on the morning news program the entire student body watches every morning? Why were parents not made aware of this explicit content our children would be forced to watch? I will be calling for an investigation through the Dept. of Education and working with Governor Reynolds to ensure accountability — stay tuned," she wrote.

The Sept. 25 segment began with a student saying that Spectrum, the name of the school’s student-led Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) club, was nearing the end of "Bisexual Plus Awareness Week."

"Spectrum is close to wrapping up our celebration of Bisexual Plus Awareness Week," a student said in the segment. "Do you know what the plus stands for? It signifies inclusivity of all non-monosexual identities. What does that mean, you ask? Well, I’ll tell you. A non-monosexual identity refers to sexual orientations that are not exclusively homosexual or heterosexual. The term encompasses a range of identities including bisexual, pansexual, fluid, queer and omnisexual."

"Non-monosexual identities emphasize that attraction can be complex and not limited to traditional binaries," the student added, saying that there would be more on the subject the following day.

Linn-Mar Community School District told Fox News Digital that it was aware of the segment and that it was investigating the situation.

"At this time, the district is conducting a review to determine whether any existing policies or procedures were violated during the production or airing of the segment," the district told Fox News Digital. "We remain committed to fostering respectful dialogue and supporting all students and staff in a safe and inclusive environment in a manner that aligns with district guidelines and policies."

Hinson, however, is not waiting for Linn-Mar Community School District to complete its review. Instead, she sent a letter to Education Secretary Linda McMahon urging federal action on the situation.

"I write to bring attention to the egregious encroachment on parental rights at Linn-Mar High School — where my 14-year-old son attends school," Hinson wrote. She said that in addition to the Sept. 25 segment, there was a similar broadcast on Sept. 23 in which students were encouraged to "use terms like bisexual plus to be inclusive of all non-monosexual identities."

"These segments were broadcast to students without parental knowledge or consent. As a parent and a legislator, I am appalled that a school would assume the role of teaching and promoting sexual identity to our children. Our schools should be educating students, not indoctrinating them," Hinson added.

The congresswoman noted that the school had previously "deliberately excluded parents from conversations" on related matters.

"I urge the Department of Education to launch a full investigation into this conduct at Linn-Mar High School and ensure that parents are making decisions about their children’s education and how to address matters of sexual identity," Hinson added.

While the Department of Education has yet to comment on this specific situation, it has taken a harsh approach to conversations surrounding sexuality and identity under President Donald Trump.

On Jan. 29, Trump issued an order titled, "Ending Radical Indoctrination in K-12 Schooling." Additionally, in March, he issued an order directing the secretary of education to "take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Department of Education and return education authority to the states." As of September 2025, the department is still up and running.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Department of Education for comment on Hinson’s allegations.