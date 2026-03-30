Traveler hands out vodka shots in massive TSA line amid US airport lines and delays

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One man in Houston turned a miserable four-hour TSA wait recently into an impromptu party by handing out free vodka shots to adults in line.

The video shows the traveler walking through the massive crowd at George Bush Intercontinental Airport with a large frosted bottle and a stack of plastic cups.

He began pouring shots for frustrated travelers who were stuck in a line that stretched far outside the terminal doors.

VIDEO CAPTURES CRAZY AIRPORT CROWDS AS PASSENGERS POUR INTO TERMINAL AFTER SECURITY CHECKPOINTS CLOSE

The move appeared both practical and generous, as TSA rules do not allow bottles larger than 3.4 ounces through security.

Instead of tossing the expensive liquor, the man decided to share it with his fellow passengers.

Social media users were quick to hail the traveler as a "true patriot" for helping strangers bond during the travel chaos.

"I bartend at an airport and I fully support this," one user wrote. "Travelers have been through it for weeks now! Nothing like a good pregame."

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"Not all heroes wear capes," another user commented.

At other airports, including Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, volunteers handed out water and snacks to help passengers endure the record-breaking wait times, news outlet WBALTV reported.

Video captured at other major hubs showed different ways travelers were passing the time, including a violinist performing for a packed crowd in Atlanta.

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Fox News Digital previously reported that the ongoing Department of Homeland Security shutdown had triggered a massive staffing crisis, with many TSA officers forced to work without pay.

Those issues are said to be easing now at many airports as TSA employees begin to receive paychecks again.

Still, the ongoing chaos for weeks has led to some conflicting advice regarding when travelers should arrive.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has still been telling passengers to show up at least four hours early.

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However, Austin-Bergstrom in Texas is urging travelers not to arrive that early. It argued that arriving too early has caused more congestion for those with closer departure times.

In Ohio, John Glenn Columbus International Airport suggested that 90 minutes before a flight is the "sweet spot" to avoid crowds.

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Ashley DiMella of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.