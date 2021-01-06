Survey reveals Americans looking forward to traveling without restrictions in 2021

After a year of lockdowns, Americans apparently can’t wait to go out.

A new survey claims that Americans are looking forward to being able to travel and visit friends and family without restrictions in the upcoming year. Many areas of the country and world are still enforcing regulations to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The survey was conducted by travel agency Agoda, Travel Pulse reports. According to the results, Americans are hoping that they’re able to spend at least part of 2021 doing the things they weren’t allowed to do in 2020.

ARIZONA POLICE SEEK AIRPLANE STOLEN FROM AIRPORT

More specifically, respondents 55-years-and-older mostly responded that they were looking forward to traveling "unhindered" in the coming year. Meanwhile, respondents in the 25-54 age bracket said they were hoping to spend time with family and friends.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vice president of corporate development for Agoda, Tim Hughes, explained, "2020 was a year of survival and of making the best of it. Despite all that struggle and hardship, our research shows that there's a global desire for travel, connection, meaning and spending time with friends and family. Travel will resume eventually, because, ultimately, the human desire to travel is unstoppable.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"At Agoda, we believe in the future of travel," he added. "Our research backs this up, confirming that travel is one of the top things people look forward to in 2021. More than that—people are committed to making a difference, traveling with people who matter, open to more unplanned, last-minute trips, and considering the environmental impact they make as they travel."