Passenger says airline forced her to buy second seat, sparking viral debate over 'customer of size' policy

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A Southwest seating policy has ignited a heated fat-shaming debate on TikTok and Instagram, with passengers strongly divided over whether the rule is just "common sense" — or "anxiety-inducing."

Several passengers have gone viral in recent weeks for saying the airline's new "customer of size" policy has been humiliating. But many travelers praise the airline, noting that it's unfair of others to "spill over" into the next seat.

The policy asks passengers who need extra space to purchase a second seat in advance. It also allows the airline to make the determination on a case-by-case basis — citing safety reasons and overall passenger comfort.

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But as some people see it, the policy doesn't clearly define the criteria that's used — making the rules feel arbitrary, critics say.

"We began communicating changes to our policy — which is in line with industry standards — almost a year ago and continued reiterating those changes directly to customers throughout the summer," Southwest Airlines told Fox News Digital in response to a request for comment.

The extra seat rule, as well as other policies, went into effect Jan. 27, the company said.

If a second seat is purchased at the airport, travelers must pay the current same-day fare, which may be higher than their original ticket price.

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The airline says the armrest serves as a boundary between seats. It also notes it may require a passenger to obtain an extra seat at its own discretion for safety reasons.

Meg Elison, an author in the San Francisco Bay Area known for discussing body positivity issues, related on social media that she recently took a trip in which she had to fly six times in five days.

On her first flight, the gate agents didn't ask her to buy a second seat, she said.

On her second leg between St. Louis, Missouri and Little Rock, Arkansas, she was stopped by an agent, she recounted.

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"My gate agent immediately walked away from me without saying anything to my face," she said in a TikTok video.

"The supervisor came back and said, 'You're going to have to buy a second seat.'"

Elison said she believes the policy is inconsistent.

She told followers she'd bought a second seat in the past to have extra space — so she doesn't understand why the airline didn't notify her in advance this time around.

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One of her followers responded with her own experience. "I had to fly Southwest for a work trip last month, and it was the most anxiety-inducing experience I have had in years.

"The thought of having to purchase a second seat and explain that on my petty cash reconciliation notes to my employer nearly sent me into cardiac arrest!" the follower added.

Another frequent Southwest traveler said she had a similar experience.

"It ruined our trip," the woman said in a TikTok video. "If I had gotten in the seat and someone had complained, and I’m encroaching in the space, I get that. The problem is, what is your process, Southwest?"

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Her followers were divided about that experience.

One said, "I’m sorry, dear. … Having to share my seat with someone who was much larger than their seats was incredibly stressful. I had a full panic attack because that person was literally on me."

"Our goal is always to provide a comfortable experience for everyone on board."

Another commenter had more sympathy.

"The policy seems arbitrary and capricious on top of being somewhat discriminatory," the person wrote.

Southwest Airlines maintains a clear point of view.

"Our policy is well-defined on our website and has instructions on how to book a second seat at booking," the airline said.

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"We ask customers who may need an extra seat to let us know in advance of their day of travel so we can do our best to accommodate their needs," the airline continued.

"If you need two seats, you buy them."

"Our goal is always to provide a comfortable experience for everyone on board. However, with assigned seating, adjacent seats may sometimes already be occupied."

Many Southwest passengers have been applauding the change.

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One Instagram user wrote, "Good! Nothing should be free. If you need two seats, you buy them."

Another simply said, "Seems like common sense to me."

Southwest's customer support online help center lays out its position on the seating policy, including this note: "If you require more than one seat, we strongly recommend that you book both seats when making your reservation to ensure availability."