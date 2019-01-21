Drunken British Airways passenger sentenced to jail for assaulting people after getting dumped by girlfriend

An “aggressive and abusive” British Airways passenger has been jailed for six months after assaulting multiple people on a flight from London to Dallas.

Jeffrey Libby, 21, became disruptive after drinking a bottle of Bacardi rum he brought on board, assaulting two passengers and a crew member on the Dec. 17 flight. He was also kicking and punching the seat in front of him.

The plane had to turn around an hour after leaving Heathrow Airport in order to deal with Libby. He was restrained until he could be taken into custody by the Metropolitan Police upon landing, Yahoo reports.

He reportedly began drinking after he was dumped by his girlfriend over text message while waiting to board the plane.

Appearing in court, Libby pleaded guilty to multiple counts of common assault, including being drunk on board an aircraft and using threatening, abusive or insulting words toward cabin crew.

In addition to his half-year prison sentence, Libby was also fined around $128 and ordered to pay $535 in costs and victim surcharge, according to Yahoo.

“Libby’s behavior was extremely reckless and he put the safety of the passengers and crew on board at risk. Not only that, but his actions caused considerable disruption and inconvenience for all those on board, and the airline had to rearrange flights for the 191 other passengers,” Detective Inspector Matt East from the Metropolitan Police’s Aviation Policing Command told Yahoo.

“Drunken, abusive and violent behavior on board any flight is completely unacceptable. Anyone behaving in this way should know that it will not be tolerated by the crew and that they can expect to be arrested, put before the courts and could face several months behind bars,” East said.

British Airways did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.