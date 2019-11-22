Diabetic Westjet passenger claims flight gave him meal with only potatoes: 'Two most dangerous foods'

What a way to celebrate Diabetes Awareness Month.

A Westjet passenger’s flight quickly went south after flight attendants served him two different potato preparations after he requested a “diabetic-friendly meal.” He recounted his flightmare on social media, where it quickly went viral.

British music producer James Boyle, better known as DJ Breakage, says he’d asked for a “diabetic-friendly” meal on a Westjet flight from Canada to the UK, the Independent reported. What he got instead was a very non-diabetic-friendly helping of both boiled and mashed potatoes.

Suffice it to say, Boyle was not happy with the carbohydrate “speedball.” He tweeted at the Canada-based airline Monday, saying “Dear WestJet, I’m not one for being a diva, but when I have a diabetic meal request, the last thing I expect is this.”

He added that the meals were “solely based on carbohydrates and sugar, which are the two most dangerous foods to a diabetic.”

Specifically, they can cause “coma, amputation, blindness and even death,” according to a subsequent tweet by Boyle, who revealed that he was a Type 1 diabetic, reports the Independent. Although, he added, “even not being diabetic, how is that a meal?”

Unfortunately, the diabetic DJ’s complaints appear to have fallen on deaf ears.

Adding insult to potential diabetic coma, Westjet tweeted that they’d yet “to see the food served on board be a real point of concern for our guests, who are traveling for reasons beyond that.”

The seemingly flippant response didn’t sit well with the social media masses.

“This is one of the rudest customer responses I’ve seen ever!” exclaimed one sympathizer. Another chimed in, “so many people have allergies and specific dietary requirements these days. How are you so oblivious to this?”

Westjet has since been shamed into a 180 on their previous responses. “We missed the mark earlier and we’d love the opportunity to look into this further,” tweeted the airline.

An unimpressed Boyle replied, “No. But how about an actual apology? Accept responsibility for your dangerous & thoughtless actions, learn from them and change accordingly.”

The World Health Organization reports that the number of diabetes sufferers has shot up from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in the past five years. And the disease was the seventh leading cause of death in 2016.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.