Aviation-loving couple marries on Jetstar flight between home countries

A happy couple recently became husband and wife at 34,000 feet, saying “I do” in the middle of a Jetstar Airways flight between their hometowns of Sydney, Australia, and Auckland, New Zealand.

Plane-obsessed couple David and Cathy Valliant first connected online while playing an aviation computer game, and later met in person at Sydney Airport in 2013.

"We locked eyes and that was it!" Cathy told USA Today.

"Three years after that, on Halloween evening, we went together on our first Dreamliner flight (with Jetstar from Brisbane to Melbourne) where David had planned to propose on board but he got too nervous with all the surrounding passengers," she said. "He eventually proposed that evening."

While planning for the wedding, Cathy wanted to ensure the nuptials were “really memorable” and “symbolize our love for aviation, our love for Australia and New Zealand and our love for each other,” Australian outlet Seven News reports.

To that end, Cathy made the “cheeky” decision of contacting Jetstar on Facebook to inquire if it would be possible to get married on a flight, without telling her future hubby. The bride-to-be was thrilled to learn that the carrier would be happy to accommodate the unusual request.

“When we first told our friends and family we were getting married on the flight, they were excited for us [and] thought it was something original to do,” David said in a now-viral video filmed on the big day, and uploaded by Jetstar to Facebook. “We both love aviation, the bond is there.”

Last month, the couple boarded Jetstar flight JQ201 in Sydney in their wedding-day outfits, accompanied by family and friends for the three-hour journey. The lovebirds said “I do” between the groom’s hometown of Sydney and the bride’s hometown of Auckland.

“David and Cathy will be getting married on the flight, a big congratulations to them, so I wish them the best of luck,” the pilot announced over the plane’s intercom at the start of the trip,

Following tradition, the bride walked down the aircraft’s aisle to meet her groom, with their vows officiated by Jetstar employee Robyn Holt.

The airline also took charge of organizing treats, and providing a guest book for passengers to sign, per Seven News. A Jetstar worker even caught the bride’s bouquet.

“Absolutely the best day of our lives,” Cathy commented of her unique wedding ceremony.

The newlyweds are living happily ever after in Melbourne.